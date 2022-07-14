Twin Cities Selected as Host Site for Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp -APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN!

TWIN CITIES, Minn., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic Education, Inc. will host a Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence (Al) Bootcamp for high school students in the fall of 2022. The No Cost Al Bootcamp in the Twin Cities, taught by the Mark Cuban Foundation, will introduce underserved high school students in grades 9 through 12 to basic Al concepts and skills.



Strategic Education, Inc. is one of 20+ host companies selected to host 30 camps across the US in fall 2022.

The bootcamp will be held over four consecutive Saturdays starting on October 22nd and ending on November 12th.

The student and parent applications are now open at markcubanai . org/application . Students do not need any prior experience with computer science, programming, or robotics to apply and attend.

Throughout the Al bootcamp, students will learn what artificial intelligence is and is not, where they already interact with Al in their own lives, and the ethical implications of Al systems including, but not limited to, TikTok recommendations, smart home assistants, facial recognition, and self-driving cars, to name a few.

Students will benefit from Mark Cuban Foundation livestreamed presentations as well as volunteer mentor instructors, who are knowledgeable about the curriculum and able to help students quickly understand material normally taught at a collegiate level. As part of the 5-hour curriculum, students also get to work in Microsoft Azure, Microsoft's cloud computing platform, each day to build their own Al applications related to Chatbots, Computer Vision, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing.

The Mark Cuban Foundation provides the bootcamp's curriculum materials, trains volunteer mentors, and recruits and selects local students to attend camp. In addition, the Mark Cuban Foundation and Strategic Education, Inc. work together to provide food, information about transportation options, and access to laptops for students to use during the bootcamp.

"One word that comes to mind when I think of this camp is "motivating." Seeing different kids of different ages and races just like me, gives me motivation and knowledge that my dreams aren't impossible, and I can keep pushing to become what I want to be in the future."- Khera A.

Founded by Mark Cuban in 2019, the Al Bootcamp initiative has hosted free Al bootcamps for students across several US cities, including Dallas, Pasadena, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Atlantic City, to name a few. The Mark Cuban Foundation has impacted 450+ students to date and has a goal to have 1,000 students graduate from its Al bootcamps program in 2023.

Students interested in applying to the Mark Cuban Foundation Al Bootcamp should do so before Thursday, September 1st, 2022 at markcubanai . org/application . To see our 2022 camp locations and to learn more about the Mark Cuban Foundation Al Bootcamps, please visit markcubanai.org/faq.

Contact: Carli Lidiak, Mark Cuban Foundation

Phone: 309-840-0348

Email: carli.lidiak@markcubanai.org