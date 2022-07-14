Banff Sunshine Village Announces It Will Host First Barre in the Mountains Fitness Class in 3 Years

BANFF, Alberta, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, July 16, Banff Sunshine Village will host its first Barre in the Mountains fitness class in nearly three years. Led by Barre Belle fitness, Barre in the Mountains participants will enjoy an elevated 50-minute workout on Banff Sunshine's Standish Viewing Deck.

"What guests can expect from our Barre in the Mountains class is a heart-pumping workout in nature's most exquisite studio - the Canadian Rockies," says Kristi Stuart, co-founder of Barre Belle Fitness.

Sunshine's Barre in the Mountain classes are a unique way to soak in the beauty of summer in the Canadian Rockies. Held at 8,000 ft above sea level (2400 meters), each class will get your heart pumping as the Canadian Rockies' beautiful scenery will leave you breathless.

Sunshine's Barre in the Mountain is the perfect Saturday morning summer activity. The event is priced at $100 and includes a barre class led by Barre Belle fitness, a summer sightseeing lift tickets, and brunch.

"My girlfriends and I are looking forward to plie-ing in the Rockies at one of the upcoming Barre in the Mountains classes this summer. Barre in the mountains is an inspiring experience that will get you out of your head and into the present moment. For 50 invigorating minutes, you'll enjoy the fresh mountain air and the panoramic mountain views as you engage in a full-body workout," shares Kendra Scurfield, director of Brand and communication at Banff Sunshine Village.

Barre in the Mountains is being held Saturdays this Summer, starting Saturday, July 16. Sign-up is available online at shop.skibanff.com

About Banff Sunshine Village: Banff Sunshine Village is the premier alpine family resort in the Canadian Rockies. The resort is known for its all-natural snow in winter, and its pristine alpine meadows that bloom with wildflowers in summer. The full-service resort is open for summer sightseeing now until September 11th (2022).

For more information about Barre in the Mountains and summer at Banff Sunshine Village, contact Kendra Scurfield at kscurfield@skibanff.com, or call 403-830-7946.

