IONQ INVESTORS/EMPLOYEES INVESTIGATION ALERT: Did You Sustain Losses? Contact National Securities Law Firm KlaymanToskes

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KlaymanToskes (“KT”) announces an investigation of behalf of IONQ investors and employees who sustained substantial losses on their concentrated IONQ (NYSE:IONQ) positions with full-service brokerage firms. Investors who held large, concentrated positions in IONQ stock and/or received margin calls resulting in the forced sale of stock should contact our firm to discuss our investigation and potential recovery options. The investment losses may be the result of full-service brokerage firms’ negligence and failure to supervise the management of concentrated, leveraged positions in IONQ stock.



Concentrated positions in IONQ stock might be the result of a financial advisor recommendation, participation in company stock plans, interest in tax deferral, or an emotional attachment to IONQ stock. According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, “No matter what the source of the securities concentration, brokerage firms are responsible to recommend suitable risk management strategies to protect concentrated stock positions held in a full-service brokerage account.”

IONQ shareholders who sustained substantial losses can contact us to discuss our investigation and for a no obligation, free consultation. We can be reached at 888-997-9956.

About Us

KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered more than $230 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters for its clients. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

Contact

KlaymanToskes

Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., (888) 997-9956

lklayman@klaymantoskes.com

www.klaymantoskes.com