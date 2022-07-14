Lauren Brust Moss Named Senior Vice President - Chief Sustainability Officer

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced today the appointment of Lauren Brust Moss as the Company’s Senior Vice President – Chief Sustainability Officer.



Ms. Moss has more than 20 years of experience managing sustainability, energy and capital improvements for large-scale buildings and portfolios, and is recognized as an industry thought leader and advocate on green policy, regulation and compliance. Prior to joining Vornado, Ms. Moss was Senior Vice President at Adai, the administrator of the Fitwel certification program, and previously worked in the sustainability practices at engineering firms NORESCO and Steven Winter Associates.

Ms. Moss is a member of the Board of NESEA (Northeast Sustainable Energy Association) and is the Executive Vice President of the New York Energy Consumers Council. She earned an undergraduate degree from Columbia University and a master’s degree in Urban Planning from New York University.

Vornado’s Board and senior management is committed to Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) among its top priorities. Vornado has received multiple awards recognizing its continued industry leadership in sustainability including the NAREIT Leader in the Light, an 11-time winner; the 2021 NAREIT Leadership Personified Award; ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year with Sustained Excellence, 7 times with this distinction; and the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark “Green Star” Ranking, 9th year in a row, ranking #2 out of 94 publicly traded companies in the Americas, with an “A” grade for the Company’s public disclosure.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

