EEBA Launches Residential Sustainable Products Database in Partnership With Ecomedes

MINNEAPOLIS, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Energy & Environmental Building Alliance (EEBA) and ecomedes announce the launch of the EEBA ecomedes sustainable building products database. This free online tool is designed to streamline sourcing green materials, allowing users to select products by sustainability attributes, labels, and certifications in real time.

"EEBA is strengthening its commitment to residential sustainability by making this comprehensive online tool available," said Aaron Smith, EEBA CEO and President. Smith explains that this free resource makes it easy to specify environmentally preferable products by supplying product-level data and automating product performance calculations that help customers achieve their sustainability goals.

The EEBA & ecomedes Sustainable Products Database allows builders, architects, engineers, and designers to search and compare products by category, brand, certifications, ecolabels, and performance criteria. Once selected, users can calculate the materials' environmental impacts to evaluate how they help achieve their projects' specific green rating systems, including the US Green Building Councils' LEED programs, the International Living Future Institute's Living Building Challenge, the Department of Energy's Zero Energy Ready Homes program, and more.

Examples of ecolabels listed in the tool include Declare, GreenCircle, Life Cycle Assessment, WaterSense Certified, and Environmental Product Disclosures(EPDs). Users generate a full project evaluation based on products' contributions to environmental goals and third-party standards in a single click.

"Partnering with ecomedes is a key step in helping builders achieve healthy, electric, resilient, and decarbonized homes," said Smith.

About EEBA

For over 35 years, EEBA has provided the most trusted resources for building science information and education in the construction industry. EEBA delivers turn-key educational resources and events designed to transform residential construction practices through high-performance design, marketing, materials, and technologies. Through our educational events, annual Summit, and various publications and resources, EEBA reaches thousands of key decision makers and other important industry players each year.

About ecomedes, Inc.

ecomedes, Inc. connects buyers and sellers within the built environment through cloud-based software that reduces costs and improves sustainability. Ecomedes, Inc.'s platforms, ecomedes and Mortarr, help institutional and commercial building teams discover, evaluate, and procure optimal building professionals and materials while vetting critical impact factors including energy, water, human health, circularity, and social factors. For manufacturers, these platforms represent a new digital channel for sales and marketing to engage customers in the digital purchase journey. Headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., you can learn more about these platforms at ecomedes.com and mortarr.com.

