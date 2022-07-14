Maxim Power Corp. to receive $20 million Grant Funding for Waste Heat Recovery on Milner 2 CCGT Expansion Project

CALGARY, Alberta, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Power Corp. ("MAXIM" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MXG), through a wholly-owned subsidiary, to receive $20 million grant funding (the “Grant”) for waste heat recovery on the Milner 2 (“M2”) Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (“CCGT”) expansion project, and provides updates on its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) program and senior credit facility.



$20 MILLION GRANT FUNDING

On July 14, 2022, the Corporation, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into an agreement to receive grant funding in the amount of $20 million. The Corporation’s CCGT expansion of M2 (the “Project”) captures waste heat that would otherwise exhaust into the atmosphere and will turn it into useful low carbon electricity for the Alberta power grid. All of the proceeds from the Grant will be used as funding for the Project, which is anticipated to be operational by December 2022.

M2 CCGT PROJECT UPDATE

MAXIM continues to progress on the engineering and construction of the CCGT expansion of M2 and is pleased to report that the Project remains on schedule to achieve commercial operation in December 2022.

At this time, MAXIM forecasts it has sufficient liquidity to complete the CCGT expansion of M2 and will fund the Project using funds from the Grant, cash on hand, cash flow from operating revenues and available funds through the existing senior and subordinated credit facilities, as required.

The CCGT expansion of M2 will reduce the intensity of carbon emissions by more than 60% compared to the legacy coal-fired H.R. Milner facility.

NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID AND SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY UPDATES

In June 2022, MAXIM amended the terms of its senior credit facility to allow for an increase to its NCIB limitations from $1.0 million to $2.5 million for the 2022 calendar year. Additionally, MAXIM will recommence payments to its $28.5 million Bank Term Facility #1, under the senior credit facility, in the amount of $0.7 million quarterly. The first quarterly payment will occur in August 2022 followed by regular quarterly payments commencing at the end of the third quarter 2022.

About MAXIM

Based in Calgary, Alberta, MAXIM is one of Canada’s largest truly independent power producers. MAXIM is now focused entirely on power projects in Alberta. Its core asset – the 204 MW H.R. Milner Plant, M2, in Grande Cache, AB – is a state-of-the-art natural gas-fired power plant that commissioned in Q2, 2020. MAXIM is currently increasing the capacity of M2 to approximately 300 MW and concurrently will realize an improvement in the efficiency of the plant by investing in heat recovery combined cycle technology. In addition, MAXIM continues to explore additional development options in Alberta including its currently permitted gas-fired generation projects and the permitting of its wind power generation project. MAXIM trades on the TSX under the symbol “MXG”. For more information about MAXIM, visit our website at www.maximpowercorp.com. For further information please contact:

