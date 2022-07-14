AAA Garage Door Repairs Is Helping Brisbane Residents Facing Garage Door Emergencies

Hamilton, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton, Queensland -

AAA Garage Door Repairs Brisbane is now offering same-day emergency garage door services in the city and nearby suburbs.

Automated garage doors offer a lot of conveniences. However, along with the hands-free utility comes the risk of failure. The electromechanical parts of the opening and closing mechanism of the garage door can jam, come loose, or break. This could happen due to improper installation, substandard components, or if the property is older, normal wear and tear. A faltering garage door that doesn’t move smoothly is the first sign that it may need replacement. If not addressed, an automated garage door can fail to open or close at all, trapping the homeowner’s vehicle inside the garage, or remaining stuck open and turning into a security risk.

Moreover, garage door problems can also become dangerous if they are left ignored for a long time. A malfunctioning garage door mechanism can completely give out without warning. If this happens when the door is propped up and someone from the home happens to be underneath it at the precise moment, it can lead to grave bodily injury. This was highlighted in a recent consumer survey conducted by Australian garage door company Merlin which found that one out of 10 homeowners reported that someone in their household, including pets, has, at some time, been injured by a faulty automated garage door.

A spokesperson for AAA Garage Door Repairs Brisbane talks about the emergency garage door services that it offers by saying, “An unresponsive automated garage door can throw a wrench in your plans for the day. Since it is large and heavy, it is not recommended to try to move it on your own. You can get seriously injured if the garage door mechanism happens to unlock and go into freefall while you are underneath it. Instead, if you are in or near Brisbane, give us a call and we will be right over to fix your garage door and make sure that it is working safely again. Due to the urgent nature of these problems, here at AAA Garage Door Repairs Brisbane, we have a dedicated support staff that responds to emergency calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

Apart from offering responsive 24/7 emergency garage door services, AAA Garage Door Repairs Brisbane also offers garage door installation, garage door repair, and garage door opener installation. The company provides installation, maintenance, and repair for hardware from every major garage door manufacturer including Merlin, Grifco, Guardian, Automatic Technology, Danmar, Boss Openers, B&D Doors, Steel-Line, Windsor, Gliderol, Super Lift, Centurion, Gryphon, and DGD.

AAA Garage Door Repairs has maintained an excellent rating of 4.6 out of 5 on its Google My Business page from over 10 reviews. One of the reviews talks about how the company fixed a garage door problem the same day that the client contacted it by saying, “Our roller door broke at 10 AM on a Saturday. By 1 PM the same day our entire motor had been replaced (they did offer a cheaper fix to replace the gear if we wanted, but we chose a new motor). The guy that came was very friendly and did a quick, neat, and professional job. Very impressed.” Another client praised the company’s fast services in a testimonial by saying, “Thank you so much for coming to my rescue today! I ended up stuck in my garage after a cable broke on our garage door. I am so thankful you were so fast and kind. I will recommend you to everyone I know! You really saved me!”

AAA Garage Door Repairs Brisbane serves Springfield Lakes, North Brisbane, South Brisbane, East Brisbane, and nearby suburbs including Kenmore, Kedron, Aspley, Chermside, McDowall, Hendra, Nundah, Geebung, Virginia, Wavell Heights, Zillmere, Everton Park, Stafford, Stafford Heights, Bridgeman Downs, Bald Hills, Bracken Ridge, and Strathpine.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNnfM9OueTs&t=4s&ab_channel=AAAGarageDoorPros

Homeowners in and around Brisbane can contact the emergency garage door repair service provider at (07) 3184-4447 or info@garageservicepros.com.au for a free inspection or price quote.

###

For more information about AAA - Garage Door Repairs Brisbane, contact the company here:



AAA - Garage Door Repairs Brisbane

Yonny Ferisa

(07) 3184-4447

info@garageservicepros.com.au

AAA Garage Door Repairs Brisbane

Hamilton, QLD 4007



