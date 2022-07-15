Bocuse d’Or Team Canada Wins 2nd Place at the Continental Semi-finals of the World’s Toughest Chef Competition

MONTREAL, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chefs Canada is thrilled to announce that our national culinary athletes to the Bocuse d’Or placed 2nd at the continental finals in Santiago, Chile and qualified for the 2023 finals that will take place in Lyon (France). Chef Samuel Sirois and his team wowed the panel composed of the cream of the crop of the culinary world with dishes that included smoked salmon, camelina seeds, maple syrup and Canadian root vegetables, winning Silver and a coveted golden ticket to the Oscars of Cookery talents.



“I am still ecstatic about our performance,” explains our Canadian culinary athlete. “The competition was fierce, but I had promised to make my country and pears proud, and we accomplished that. We set ourselves apart thanks to our extended team composed of not only my coaches and my commis but also our sponsors and advisors. Together we now have our sights set on Lyon! I’m super pumped to get back to work.”

After an intense five-and-a-half-hour culinary battle, Chef Sirois, commis Léandre Legault-Vigneault and coaches Gilles Herzog and Alvin Leung, succeeded to carve a spot for Canada out of the 8 participating countries which include teams from the United States, Mexico, Guatemala, Columbia and Chile. Sirois and his Canadian team-mates made a plateau themed around Chilian salmon as well as a vegetarian plate created around quinoa, a mandatory ingredient.

The team will now progress to the world final in Lyon, France, in January 2023, alongside the other 23 best chefs on the planet.

Pour accéder au communiqué en français visitez : www.prdepartment.ca/fr/non-classifiee/bocuse-dor-team-canada-remporte-la-2eme-place-au-demi-finales-continentales/

To schedule an interview with Samuel Sirois or the President of Team Canada, Thomas Delannoy, to get more information or high-res photos, please contact The PR Department at 416.535.3939 or medias@prdepartment.ca.