New York City maritime disaster lawyers have raised concerns about Hudson River Safety

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tragic deaths of 7-year-old Julian Vasquez and 47-year-old Lindelia Vasquez after the boat they were on capsized in the Hudson River on Tuesday is gut-wrenching. Our hearts go out to their families.



The private charter passenger boat, Stimulus Money, incident yesterday afternoon on the Hudson River in Midtown Manhattan that resulted in the drowning deaths of two of the capsized vessel's 12 passengers, a seven-year-old boy and a 47-year- old woman, according to published reports, has raised several safety concerns says Glenn and Robin Herman a leading maritime disaster and personal injury law firm.

"We are deeply saddened by this catastrophe," said Robin & Glenn Herman.

From a legal standpoint, if the boat was overloaded, there might be responsibility against the captain, the owner of the boat and the person or company that rented the boat to this family for this horrific tragedy.

