Proactive news headlines including Legacy Minerals, Matador Mining, Carnavale Resources and Prescient Therapeutics

Legacy Minerals Ltd (ASX:LGM) has confirmed a ‘‘wide mineralised corridor’ from its maiden diamond drilling program at the Harden Gold Mine prospect, situated within the Harden Project in New South Wales. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) is set to advance its greenfield exploration targets as well as its inaugural diamond core drill program at Malachite and other additional high-priority targets including Bunker Hill, Grandy’s and Hermitage after a successful share placement raising gross proceeds of $4.5 million. Click here

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) has kicked off diamond drilling at the Kookynie Gold Project with the aim of providing detailed textural and structural information for the high-grade Western Australian project. Click here

Prescient Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PTX)’s PTX-100 for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphomas (PTCL) has been granted orphan drug status by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) has kicked off an extensive maiden field exploration program at the Newnham Lake and Perch Uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin of Canada. Click here

AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) is set to restart diamond drilling at the Manono Lithium and Tin Project as it looks to significantly increase lithium resources and reserves at Roche Dure. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has welcomed experienced gold industry executive Rowan Johnston to the company’s board as a non‐executive director. Click here

Openn Negotiation Ltd (ASX:OPN) is confident its new partnership with Australian property focused payment and cash flow solutions group, Realty Assist Australia Pty Ltd, will improve user experience and increase market share. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd subsidiary Blowfish Studios has launched the Astrafer token – the “official governance and utility” token for the AAA open-world mech combat game Phantom Galaxies. Click here

