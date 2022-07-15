Nilörngruppen AB: Quarterly report update

English Swedish

Quarterly report update

Updated quarterly report, where the currency effect in the text as an explanation for the quarter under other operating revenue amounts to SEK 4.6 million and not SEK 6.5 million as stated in the previous version. The currency loss under other operating expenses amounts to SEK 2.4 million. It's just the explanatory text that's been updated, all tables etc are unchanged.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Krister Magnusson, President & CEO

Mobile: +46-704 85 21 14

E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 09:00 a.m., 15 July 2022.





Attachment