Sexual Wellness Market to Portray USD 17.14 Billion, with Growing CAGR of 6.57% During Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 | Analyzed by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Recent Developments

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the sexual wellness market which was USD 10.3 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 17.14 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:-

Sexual wellness refers to physical, emotional, and mental well. It is about feeling good about one's sexuality and having a positive, respectful perspective on sex and sexuality. A person's ability to have satisfying and safe sexual experiences is just one aspect of sexual wellness. Other aspects include knowing one's own body and what feels good for oneself, communicating openly with partners about desires and needs, setting boundaries regarding sexual activity, respecting others' rights regarding their own sexuality.

Sexual wellness is about well-being rather than just the absence of sickness, which is a crucial conceptual component. Sexual wellbeing refers to an individual's achievement of physical, mental, and sexual prosperity. With the development of HIV and AIDS and the rising prevalence of STIs, sexual wellness is becoming increasingly important on a global scale. Sexual health is intimately linked to reproductive health. Additionally, there is a growing need for sexual wellness due to challenges with sexuality, public health concerns about sexual dysfunction, and the implications for health and wellbeing.

Sexual Wellness Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand of condoms

One of the best methods for preventing STDs is the use of condoms. Therefore, the distribution of condoms to people in other countries is a global effort including governments, NGOs, and foundations. They are also inexpensive birth control options. This, together with advancements in condom design, have increased demand for condoms around the world. In terms of volume, the male condom market made up over 99 percent of the market share for sexual wellness in 2019.

Rising consumer awareness of sexual wellness products

The factors anticipated to propel the growth of the sexual wellness market during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 include rising STD and AIDS incidence rates, rising demand for sexual products from developing economies, and rising acceptance among mainstream consumers. On the other hand, the rising number of women making purchases will open up a number of doors that will fuel the expansion of the market for sexual wellness during the forecast period.

Use of sexual protection measures

Ongoing development of a new sexual culture free from the shame associated with the idea of sex, sexual fantasies are being explored, attitudes are changing, and a link is being made between sexual wellbeing and way of life. With the advent of STDs and STIs, the use of contraception becomes more prevalent, preventing the spread of infections and possibly reducing birth rates. The demand for affordable and reversible contraceptives like condoms is driving the global market as governments throughout the world fight against harmful sex behaviours.

Some of the major players operating in the sexual wellness market are:

LifeStyles (India)

Bijoux Indiscrets (Spain)

BioFilm Inc (U.S.)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.)

FUJI LATEX CO.,LTD. (Japan)

HLL Lifecare Limited (India)

Intimate Organic (Sweden)

Benckiser Group Plc (U.K.)

Doc Johnson Enterprises (U.S.)

Karex Berhad (Malaysia)

TENGA Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Hot Octopuss (U.S.)

California Exotic Novelties LLC (U.S.)

By Adam & Eve Stores (U.S.)

Opportunities

Increasing rates of HIV infection and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are projected to spur market expansion. Additionally, efforts made by the government and NGO's to encourage the use of contraceptives are anticipated to significantly increase the market for sexual wellness. Over the forecast period, the main drivers for sexual health goods in the Americas are projected to continue to be the rising awareness of STDs and the rising sexual activity among teenagers in North America.

Recent Development

Nov. 2020: Karex Bhd declared it was acquiring the final 30% of Global Protection Corp. (GP). By using GP products, the acquisition allowed Karex to completely profit from the production and distribution of GP products, which increased the group's market share at the top of the international sexual wellness industry.

Excite Group PTY, an Australian online retailer of lingerie and adult-oriented goods, was purchased by Adam & Eve in February 2019. The purchase aided Adam & Eve in broadening its geographic reach.

Global Sexual Wellness Market Scope

The sexual wellness market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Antifungal agents

Sex toys

Erotic lingerie

Condoms and female contraceptives

Sexual body wash

Personal lubricants

Performance enhancers

Pregnancy testing products

Other sexual wellness products

Distribution Channel

Retail Outlets

Online Stores

Application

Woman

Man

Sexual Wellness Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The sexual wellness market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, distribution channel, and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the sexual wellness market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominated the global sexual wellness market due to the rising number of sexual wellness events and programs being held in this region is anticipated to bode well for the growth of this industry.

Asia-Pacific dominates the sexual wellness market due to the huge demand for premium sex toys and condoms and water-based and silicone-based sexual lubricants

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Sexual wellness Market [Global – Broken down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Key Pointers Covered in the Sexual Wellness Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

