|To
NASDAQ Copenhagen
|Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9624
15 July 2022
Company Announcement No 64/2022
Extraordinary general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S
Realkredit Danmark A/S will hold an extraordinary general meeting on the 22 July 2022 at 10 am at Lersø Parkalle 100, DK-2100 København Ø, with the following agenda:
As Head of Personal Customers, Denmark Mark Wraa-Hansen and Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer Line Munkholm Haukrogh retire from the Board of Directors, the following proposals are submitted.
- Proposal for the election of the Head of Commercial Real Estate Linda Fagerlund to the company’s Board of Directors
- Proposal for the election of the Tribe Lead Buying & Owing Real Estate DK Peter Smith to the company’s Board of Directors
- Consideration of any proposals and issues from the Board of Directors or shareholders
The Executive Board
For further information, please contact Jacob Elverum, Chief Counsel, on +45 45 13 20 11.
Attachment