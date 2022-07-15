$493 Billion Worldwide Poultry Industry to 2031 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global poultry market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the poultry market include JBS S.A., Tyson Foods Inc, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Hormel Foods Corp, Sanderson Farms Inc, New Hope Liuhe Co. Ltd., BRF S.A., Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Marubeni, and Bell AG.



The global poultry market is expected to grow from $318.58 billion in 2021 to $350.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The market is expected to grow to $493.21 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.



The poultry market consists of sales of poultry by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that slaughter poultry and prepare processed poultry and meat byproducts. Poultry includes chickens, ducks, geese, rabbits, small game, and turkeys. Poultry processing is fully or semi-automated in most countries. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.



The main types of poultry are chicken, turkey, ducks, and other poultry. Duck is the common term for a variety of waterfowl species belonging to the Anatidae family. Ducks are smaller and have shorter necks than swans and geese, who belong to the same family. The different types of products include seasoned, frozen, ready-to-cook, ready-to-eat, Other Distribution Channels, and have various natures such as organic, conventional. It is distributed through various channels such as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, Other Distribution Channels.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the poultry market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the poultry market. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



The poultry manufacturing growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global GDP growth reached 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in the end-user poultry market, thereby driving poultry manufacturing during the forecast period.



Poultry processing companies are increasingly using 3D imaging systems to optimize yields. 3D imaging systems model the poultry bird using sensors and actuators to determine the position of the cut. The bird is put under the vision system, which takes the images and measurements and geometry is determined. Near-infrared sensors determine the amount of meat and bone present in the bird. Vision analysis enables the system to perform optimal cuts for each bird regardless of the size and shape. It is a data-driven process that maximizes the yield and minimizes per unit cost for poultry meat processing. Major companies involved in pioneering this technology include Gainco, meat, and poultry equipment manufacturer, and Midwest Machine LLC.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Poultry Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Poultry Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Poultry Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Poultry Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Poultry Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Poultry



9. Poultry Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Poultry Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Poultry Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Poultry Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Poultry Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Poultry Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Poultry Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Chicken

Turkey

Ducks

Other Poultry

11.2. Global Poultry Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

E-Commerce

Other Distribution Channels

11.3. Global Poultry Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Seasoned

Frozen

Ready-to-Cook

Ready-to-Eat

Other Product Types

11.4. Global Poultry Market, Segmentation By Nature, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Organic

Conventional

12. Poultry Market Metrics

12.1. Poultry Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Poultry Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

