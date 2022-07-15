2022 Insights on the Supplements/OTC/Rx Market - Featuring Walmart, Target, Costco and Sams Club Among Others

Dublin, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "10th Edition Consumer Report, Supplements/OTC/Rx Consumer Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher is pleased to present its 2022 Supplements/OTC/Rx (SORD) Consumer Trends Report. The Institute has been tracking supplement usage for the past 20+ years. It is our aim to provide you with the most recent and updated information on how consumers are thinking and behaving with regard to supplements, prescriptions, and over-the-counter medications.



This comprehensive report also seeks to provide insights into how today's consumer is confronting their own health and wellness. In addition, it uncovers the health challenges consumers encounter and how their behaviors and attitudes surrounding supplement usage have transformed, adjusted, and realigned over the past decade in response to the ever-changing and uncertain world.



This report provides perspective on the trends within the supplement industry from a consumer point of view and insights into what may lie ahead.

Companies Mentioned

Walmart

Target

Costco

Sam's Club

CVS

Walgreens

Amazon.com

Amazon Prime

Non-GMO Certified

USDA Certified Organic

United States Pharmacopeia

Fair Trade

B-Corp

Underwriters Laboratory

NSF

Some of the topics covered in the report:

Emerging trends and opportunities surrounding immunity and digestive health

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on condition management and supplement use

White space opportunities for supplements and condition management

Issues supplement users encounter when using supplements

Desire for personalized supplementation

Importance ratings of supplement attributes

Willingness to pay a premium for certain supplement attributes

Plus many others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Database Overview

Other Databases Used

Definitions of Groups

Introduction

Executive Summary

Trends & Opportunities

Health & Wellness Consumer Segments

Consumer Segmentation Methodology

Segment Overview

WELL BEINGS Snapshot

FOOD ACTIVES Snapshot

MAGIC BULLETS Snapshot

FENCE SITTERS Snapshot

EAT, DRINK & BE MERRYS Snapshot

Importance of Daily Supplementation

Supplement Use for Condition Management

Supplement Quality vs. Price

Ranked Importance of Supplement Attributes

Segment Composition of Supplement User Groups

Demographic Profile of Segments

2. Supplement Overview

Importance of Supplementation for Health

Growth of Supplement Users

Reasons for Increased Supplement Use

Reasons for Lapsed or Non-Use

Trended Use of Supplement Categories

Trended Size of Light, Medium, Heavy Users

Level of User Across Demographic Groups

Household Use of Supplements

Concerns When Using Supplements

Need State for Personalized Supplements

Trended Spending on Supplements

Use of Specific Supplements

Supplement Use as Dietary Assurance

Perceived Nutrient Deficiencies

Specific Supplement Use in Past 30 Days-Tier 1

Specific Supplement Use in Past 30 Days-Tier 2

Growth in Specific Supplement Use

Growth in Specific Supplement Use across Generations

Detailed Use of Vitamin D

Detailed Use of Vitamin C

Detailed Use of Fish Oil

The Herbal Landscape

Trended Herbal Supplement Use

Use of Supplement Categories by Herbal Users

Herbal Supplement Users' Orientation Toward Supplements

Supplement Attribute Importance Among Herbal Users

Perceived Effectiveness and Safety of Herbals

Use of Specific Herbal Supplements

Reasons for Use of Specific Herbals (1 of 2)

Reasons for Use of Specific Herbals (2 of 2)

Use of Algae and Seaweed

Managing Health Conditions

Belief in Supplements for Condition Management

Likelihood to Use Supplements for Condition Management-Tier 1

Likelihood to Use Supplements for Condition Management-Tier 2

Trended Likelihood to Use Supplements for Emotion-Related Issues

Growth in Likelihood to Use for Conditions

Condition Management

Growth in Conditions Managed

Effect of COVID-19 on Emotional Issues

Cross Management of Emotional Issues

Management of Inflammation

Blue Light Opportunity

Methods Used to Manage Conditions - Tier 1

Methods Used to Manage Conditions - Tier 2

Growth in Supplement Use to Manage Conditions

Ranked Order of Methods Used to Manage Conditions

Non-Use of a Management Method Across Conditions

Concern about Preventing Conditions

Prevention Concerns Plotted Against Likelihood to Use

Ratings of Supplement Effectiveness for Conditions

Prevention Concern Plotted Against Effectiveness

Market Opportunities Based on Concern and Effectiveness

Immune Protection

Growth in Management of Immune Issues

Likelihood to Use a Supplement to Manage Immunity

Change in Supplement Use Due to COVID-19

Change in Use of Immune Support Supplements

Specific Supplement Use Among Immune Managers

Condition Management Among Immune Managers

Ingredients Perceived as Effective for Immunity

Supplements Used for Immunity

Awareness & Use of Mushroom Supplements

The Microbiome and Whole Body Health

Management of Digestive Issues

Importance of Gut Health to Overall Health

Condition Management Among Digestive Managers

Condition Managers Managing Digestive Issues

Likelihood to Use Supplements for Digestive Issues

Method Used to Manage Digestive Issues

Change in Use of Digestive Support Issues

Trended Use of Specific Digestive Supplements

Use of Probiotics and Prebiotics

Reasons for Use of Specific Digestive Supplements

Use of Probiotics for ""Other"" Health Issues

Supplement Content, Formats & Sourcing

Preference for Nutrient Fortification from Foods

Preference for Supplements in Alternative Formats

Preferred Supplement Formats

Ranked Order of Preferred Formats Trended

Importance Ratings of Supplement Attributes

Growth in Importance of Supplement Attributes

Concern Over Bioavailability and Absorption

Importance of Supplement Ingredient Sourcing

Concern Over False Claims of Ingredients and Benefits

Importance of ""Natural"" Sourcing

Importance of Environmental Friendliness on Purchase

Willingness to Pay a Premium for Sustainable Attributes

Purchase Influencers, Brand Loyalty and Shopping Patterns

Recognition and Understanding of Certifications

Impact of Certifications on Likelihood to Purchase

Impact of Certifications on Likelihood to Purchase by Generations

Sources of Influence on Supplement Purchase

Sources of Influence on Supplement Purchase by Generations

Physician Involvement in Supplement Discussion

Desire for More Physician Involvement in Supplement Discussion

Influence of Social Media Sites on Supplement Purchase

Supplement Brand Loyalty vs. Price

Supplement Channel Shopping

Store Brand vs. National Brand Attitudes

Retail Store Shopping for Supplements

Use of OTC and Prescription Medications

Growth in Use of OTC medications for Specific Conditions

Trended Use of Sleeping Aids

Preference for a Supplement Instead of an OTC Medication

Growth in Use of Prescription Medications for Specific Conditions

Growth in Use of Prescription Medications for Emotional Issues

Preference for a Supplement Instead of an Rx Medication

Attitudes Toward Prescription Medications

Amount Spent on Prescription and OTC Medications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mqvy83