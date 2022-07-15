$31.5 Billion Worldwide Single-Use Bioprocessing Industry to 2027 - Featuring Applikon Biotechnology, Boehringer Ingelheim and Cesco Bioengineering Among Others

Dublin, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-Use Bioprocessing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global single-use bioprocessing market reached a value of US$ 12.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 31.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.13% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Single-use bioprocessing, or disposables, consists of various pharmaceutical solutions and products that are designed to be used once and then discarded. Media bags, containers, filtration assemblies, single-use bioreactors, disposable mixers, tubes, connectors and samplers are some of the most commonly used single-use bioprocessing products. These products are often used in the production of monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, plant cell cultivation and specific cell therapies. They are also utilized by biopharmaceutical manufacturers and life science research organizations for increasing productivity and ease of disposal with minimal risk of cross-contamination.



The increasing demand for pharmaceutical products across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The single-use bioprocessing technology is commonly used in media preparation and shipping of biologics while manufacturing pharmaceuticals.

Furthermore, there is a growing preference for single-use products manufactured using high-grade polymer materials and plastic composites as they offer enhanced integral strength and aid in reducing the overall operational costs. It also ensures continuity in biomanufacturing, which is further providing a boost to the market growth.

Additionally, various technological advancements, including the utilization of automation, big data and machine learning (ML) solutions in bioprocessing, are creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Such technological solutions aid in developing analytical models for predicting errors and improving accuracy during medical procedures. Other factors, including significant developments in the healthcare sector and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Applikon Biotechnology, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cesco Bioengineering Company, Corning Inc., Danaher Corporation, Entegris, Eppendorf AG, Finesse Solutions Inc., GE Healthcare, Infors, Merck Millipore, Rentschler Biotechnologie, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 3M Company, etc.



