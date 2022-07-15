Global Synthetic Biology Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Biology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global synthetic biology market reached a value of US$ 11.17 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 32.93 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.74% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Synthetic biology refers to a field of research involving the construction and designing of new biological entities, such as enzymes, genetic circuits, and cells or redesigning organisms for valuable purposes by engineering them to have unique abilities. It combines the chemical synthesis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) with genomics to enable researchers to manufacture cataloged DNA sequences and assemble them into new genomes. It assists in improving the environment by discovering novel ways to reduce pollution, making industrial processes for chemical synthesis sustainable, and removing the need for damaging farming practices by making better fertilizers.



Synthetic Biology Market Trends:

In recent years, improvements in the speed and cost of DNA synthesis have enabled scientists in designing and synthesizing modified bacterial chromosomes, which can be utilized in the production of advanced biofuels, bio-products, renewable chemicals, and bio-based specialty chemicals. This, in confluence with increasing investments in synthetic biology, represents one of the key factors impelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, synthetic biology is employed in the healthcare sector as it can help improve diagnosis and develop better treatment options for numerous diseases, directed only towards the site of disease without causing any adverse effects. Besides this, there is a significant rise in the use of genetically engineered viruses to correct defective genes in patients with inherited diseases like epidermolysis bullosa or severe combined immune deficiency (SCID).

Apart from this, tools for performing synthetic biology are becoming more accessible, and the internet penetration has enabled ideas and information to be freely exchanged, which is facilitating the market growth. Furthermore, significant growth in the healthcare sector and the rising number of synthetic biology research entities worldwide are positively influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Amyris Inc., Codexis Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eurofins Scientific, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Synthego Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Twist Bioscience and Viridos Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global synthetic biology market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global synthetic biology market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global synthetic biology market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Synthetic Biology Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Oligonucleotide/Oligo Pools and Synthetic DNA

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Enzymes

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Cloning Technologies Kits

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Xeno-nucleic Acids

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Chassis Organism

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 NGS Technology

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 PCR Technology

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Genome Editing Technology

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Bioprocessing Technology

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Healthcare

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Key Segments

8.1.2.1 Clinical

8.1.2.2 Non-Clinical/Research

8.1.3 Market Forecast

8.2 Non-Healthcare

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Key Segments

8.2.2.1 Biotech Crops

8.2.2.2 Specialty Chemicals

8.2.2.3 Bio-Fuels

8.2.2.4 Others

8.2.3 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Amyris Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.3 Codexis Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Danaher Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Eurofins Scientific

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 GenScript Biotech Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Illumina Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Merck KGaA

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 New England Biolabs

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Synthego Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Twist Bioscience

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.13 Viridos Inc.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/51pxfi

Attachment