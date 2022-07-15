The Worldwide Pico Projector Industry is Projected to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027

Dublin, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pico Projector Market (2022-2027) by Technology, Dimension, Lumen, Projected Image Size, Resolution, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pico Projector Market is estimated to be USD 2.88 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.35 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.17%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Pico Projector Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Epson, Canon, LG , Dell, HP, Acer, Sony Group, Kodak, Koninklijke Philips, Panasonic, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Pico Projector Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global Pico Projector Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Pico Projector Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Digital Transformation in Education Sector

4.1.2 Technological Advancements in Portable Projectors

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Technological Constraints Associated With DLP Projectors

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Lucrative Opportunities for Portable Projectors in Entertainment Applications

4.3.2 Reduction of the Average Selling Price of Portable Projectors

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Operational Challenges for Low-end Models



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Pico Projector Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Digital Light Processing (DLP)

6.3 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

6.4 Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)



7 Global Pico Projector Market, By Dimension

7.1 Introduction

7.2 2D

7.3 3D



8 Global Pico Projector Market, By Lumen

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Below 500 Lumens

8.3 500 to 3,000 Lumens

8.4 Above 3,000 Lumens



9 Global Pico Projector Market, By Projected Image Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Below 50 Inches

9.3 50 to 200 Inches

9.4 Above 200 Inches



10 Global Pico Projector Market, By Resolution

10.1 Introduction

10.2 VGA

10.3 XGA

10.4 HD & FHD



11 Global Pico Projector Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Consumer Electronics

11.3 Business and Education



12 Americas' Global Pico Projector Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Argentina

12.3 Brazil

12.4 Canada

12.5 Chile

12.6 Colombia

12.7 Mexico

12.8 Peru

12.9 United States

12.10 Rest of Americas



13 Europe's Global Pico Projector Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Austria

13.3 Belgium

13.4 Denmark

13.5 Finland

13.6 France

13.7 Germany

13.8 Italy

13.9 Netherlands

13.10 Norway

13.11 Poland

13.12 Russia

13.13 Spain

13.14 Sweden

13.15 Switzerland

13.16 United Kingdom

13.17 Rest of Europe



14 Middle East and Africa's Global Pico Projector Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Egypt

14.3 Israel

14.4 Qatar

14.5 Saudi Arabia

14.6 South Africa

14.7 United Arab Emirates

14.8 Rest of MEA



15 APAC's Global Pico Projector Market

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Australia

15.3 Bangladesh

15.4 China

15.5 India

15.6 Indonesia

15.7 Japan

15.8 Malaysia

15.9 Philippines

15.10 Singapore

15.11 South Korea

15.12 Sri Lanka

15.13 Thailand

15.14 Taiwan

15.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Competitive Quadrant

16.2 Market Share Analysis

16.3 Strategic Initiatives

16.3.1 M&A and Investments

16.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

16.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



17 Company Profiles

17.1 Epson

17.2 Canon

17.3 LG

17.4 Dell

17.5 HP

17.6 Acer

17.7 Sony Group

17.8 Kodak

17.9 Koninklijke Philips

17.10 Panasonic

17.11 ASUS

17.12 Vivitek

17.13 Optoma

17.14 Texas Instruments

17.15 Casio Computer

17.16 Xiaomi

17.17 The Ricoh Company

17.18 InFocus

17.19 NEC

17.20 BenQ

17.21 Magnasonic

17.22 Aaxa Technologies

17.23 Hotack

17.24 Vankyo

17.25 Anker



18 Appendix



