Outlook on the Heat Transfer Fluids Global Market to 2027 - by Type, End-use and Geography

Dublin, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Transfer Fluids Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Heat transfer fluid is primarily used as an intermediate liquid to transfer heat from a heat source to other heat demands. A heat transfer fluid is any liquid or gas used for the process that involves heating or cooling a system. Heat transfer fluids are utilized in industrial and other applications that require increased or decreased temperature in a closed circuit and a continuous cycle.
Key companies are focusing on increasing the efficiencies, longer service life, and product safety of heat transfer fluids. Currently, mineral oil-based heat transfer fluids have maximum market share this is because the cost of mineral oil-based heat transfer fluid is low compared to other types.
The glycol-based heat transfer fluid market is predicted to grow at a faster rate due to its various advantages over mineral oil-based heat transfer fluid, like low viscosity, low toxicity, and antifreeze properties which makes it ideal for various applications.
Drivers: Rise in Demand for Natural Gas Production.
Heat transfer fluid is used in various natural gas industries like processing, refining, and transportation applications. They are utilized in applications like recovery of glycols and mitigating heating to remove water from processed natural gas. The rising utilization of heat transfer fuels in offshore oil and natural gas systems and a growing number of LNG workstation is the key factor for the increase in demand for heat transfer fluid. Heat transfer liquid offers excellent temperature control and gives security. The heat transfer fluid used for downstream heating petrochemicals also plays a part in the demand for efficient heat transfer fluids.
Opportunities: Rapid Industrial Growth.
The rapid growth in the industrialization of emerging economies has resulted in increased production and new modern technologies to increase productivity and efficiency. The increased production rate in manufacturing industries has led to high demand for heat transfer fluid in machining and casting industries. Heat transfer fluid is used in equipment to carry the heat and maintain the desired temperature of the system. Hence, the adoption rate of installation of heat transfer fluid systems in new facilities around the world has increased to support process efficiency growth in chemical, automotive, metal-processing, power, and oil & gas sectors.
Restraints: Recyclability and Biodegradability Issues Regarding Heat Transfer Fluids.
Heat transfer fluid can work effectively for a limited period. After constant use, it can degrade, leading to expensive maintenance costs and shutdowns due to loss of heat transfer capacity. Heat transfer fluid degradation is caused mainly by thermal cracking, oxidation, and contamination. Regardless of which type of thermal fluid is used, it should be replaced over a certain period. With the global focus on the impact of chemicals on the environment and corporate sustainability objectives, the heat transfer fluid users are looking for alternatives for dumping and discarding utilized fluids by burning or landfilling.
