Global Tactical Data Link Market (2022 to 2027) - Rising Adoption of Unmanned Vehicles Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tactical Data Link Market by Application (Command & Control, ISR, EW, Radio Communication), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval, Unmanned Systems, Weapons), Component, Frequency, Data Link Type, Point of Sale, Military Standard, Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Tactical data link market is estimated to be USD 8.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2027.
Factors such as the rise in airspace modernization programs, customized communication on the move solution for unmanned ground vehicles, and rising adoption of unmanned vehicles are driving factors assisting the growth of the tactical data link market.
The tactical data link market includes major players such as Collins Aerospace (US), L3harris Technologies (US), ViaSat (US), Thales Group (France), and General Dynamics Corporation (US) are some of the leading companies in this market, among others. These players have spread their business across various countries including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. COVID-19 has affected the tactical data link market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country.
Ground: The dominating segment of the tactical data link market, by the platform
Based on the platform, the tactical data link market has been segmented into the ground, airborne, naval, unmanned systems, and weapons. The ground segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Product: The fastest-growing segment of the tactical data link market, by component
The component segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The growth can be attributed due to the high rate of adoption of technologically advanced tactical data link components due to the ease of usage and maintenance.
Ultra High Frequency: The fastest-growing and leading segment of the tactical data link market, by frequency
The defense segment of the tactical data link market has been classified into a different frequency. The growth of the frequency segment of the tactical data link market can be attributed to the increased use of various technologically advanced components for receiving a large set of data through signals from several parts of the world across multiple platforms.
North America: The largest contributing region in the aerospace and tactical data link market.
The tactical data link market in the North American region has been studied for the US and Canada. North American countries are awarding a number of contracts to major players of the tactical data link market for the delivery of tactical data links and related components, thus driving the growth of the tactical data link market in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rise in Airspace Modernization Programs
5.2.1.2 Surging Demand for Military UAVs
5.2.1.3 Emergence of Modern Warfare Systems
5.2.1.4 Customized Communication-On-The-Move Solutions for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
5.2.1.5 Increasing Defense Budget of Emerging Countries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Rigorous Military Standards and Stringent Regulations
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Adoption of Unmanned Vehicles
5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Enhanced Interoperability
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce
5.2.4.2 System Requirements and Design Constraints
5.3 Value Chain Analysis of Tactical Data Link Market
5.4 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business
5.4.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets of Manufacturers of Tactical Data Link
5.5 Tactical Data Link Market Ecosystem
5.5.1 Prominent Companies
5.5.2 Private and Small Enterprises
5.5.3 Market Ecosystem
5.6 Innovation and Patent Registrations
5.7 Average Selling Price of Tactical Data Link Products
5.7.1 Average Selling Price Trends of Data Link Components, 2020 (USD Million)
5.8 Pricing Analysis
5.8.1 Average Selling Prices of Tactical Data Link, by Components
5.9 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
5.9.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.9.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.9.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.10 Key Markets for Export/Import
5.10.1 US
5.10.2 China
5.10.3 France
5.10.4 Japan
5.10.5 Key Conferences & Events, 2022-2023
5.11 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.11.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.11.2 Regulatory Landscape
5.11.2.1 North America
5.11.2.2 Europe
5.12 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.12.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.12.2 Buying Criteria
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 Development of Cognitive Radios
6.2.2 Use of Software-Defined Radios
6.2.3 Development of Next-Generation Ip
6.2.4 Network-Enabled Weapons (News)
6.2.5 Manned-Unmanned Teaming (Mumt)
6.3 Technology Analysis
6.3.1 Multiband Tactical Communication Amplifiers
6.3.2 Increased Use of Ultra-Compact & High Throughput On-The-Move (Otm) Terminals for Tactical UAVs
6.4 Use Case Analysis
6.4.1 Link 11
6.4.2 Link 11B
6.4.3 Link 14
6.4.4 Link 16
6.4.5 Link 22
6.4.6 Common Data Link (Cdl)
7 Tactical Data Link Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (Isr)
7.3 Command & Control
7.4 Electronic Warfare
7.5 Radio Communication
8 Tactical Data Link Market, by Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Product
8.2.1 Increased Dependence on Small, Lightweight, and Power-Efficient Products to Fuel Demand
8.2.2 Modems
8.2.3 Terminals
8.2.4 Radio Sets
8.2.5 Routers
8.2.6 Controllers
8.2.7 Transceivers
8.2.8 Receivers
8.2.9 Others
8.3 Software Solution
8.3.1 Upgraded Software Increasingly Used to Increase Compatibility of Tactical Data Links
9 Tactical Data Link Market, by Platform
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Ground
9.2.1 Ground Control Stations/Command Centers
9.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Advanced Communication Radios for Army Base Stations
9.2.2 Armored Vehicles
9.2.2.1 Armored Vehicles with Tactical Communication Solutions Provide On-The-Walk and On-The-Move Capabilities
9.2.2.2 Combat Vehicles
9.2.2.3 Combat Support Vehicles
9.2.3 Soldiers
9.2.3.1 Increased Demand for Handheld Tactical Radios from Defense Forces
9.3 Airborne
9.3.1 Ensured Connectivity in Multiple Airborne Platforms Fuels Segment
9.3.2 Fixed-Wing
9.3.2.1 Fighter Aircraft Require Tactical Components for High-Speed Data Transfer
9.3.2.2 Fighter Aircraft
9.3.2.3 Transport Aircraft
9.3.2.4 Special Mission Aircraft
9.3.3 Rotary-Wing
9.3.3.1 Increasing Procurement by Emerging Economies Boosts Demand for Tactical Communication in Military Helicopters
9.3.3.2 Attack Helicopters
9.3.3.3 Maritime Helicopters
9.3.3.4 Multi-Role Helicopters
9.4 Naval
9.4.1 Increasing Maritime Warfare to Boost Demand
9.4.2 Ships
9.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Secure Ship-To-Shore, Ship-To-Ship, and Ship-To-Aircraft Communications
9.4.2.2 Destroyers
9.4.2.3 Frigates
9.4.2.4 Corvettes
9.4.2.5 Amphibious Vessels
9.4.2.6 Survey Vessels
9.4.2.7 Patrol & Mine Countermeasure Vessels
9.4.2.8 Offshore Support Vessels
9.4.2.9 Other Supporting Vessels
9.4.3 Submarines
9.4.3.1 Integrated Tactical Data Link Components to Facilitate Reliable and High-Quality Communications for Underwater Operations
9.5 Unmanned Systems
9.5.1 Increasing Demand for Unmanned Systems and Advancements in Communication Technologies Assist Market Growth
9.5.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
9.5.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)
9.5.4 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UAVs)
9.6 Weapons
9.6.1 Need for Precision Strike Weapons to Fuel Demand
9.6.2 Tactical Missiles
9.6.3 Guided Rockets
9.6.4 Guided Ammunition
9.6.5 Torpedoes
10 Tactical Data Link Market, by Frequency
10.1 Introduction
10.2 High Frequency
10.2.1 Increased Demand for Short-Range Tactical Radios in Military Applications
10.3 Ultra High Frequency
10.3.1 Uhf Bands Widely Used in Secured Military Communications
11 Tactical Data Link Market, by Data Link Type
11.1 Link 11
11.2 Link 16
11.3 Link 22
11.4 Others
11.4.1 Variable Message Format (Vmf)
11.4.2 Situational Awareness Data Link (Sadl)
11.4.3 Joint Range Extension Applications Protocol (Jreap)
12 Tactical Data Link Market, by Military Standard
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Mil Std 6011
12.3 Mil Std 6016
12.4 Mil Std 6017
12.5 Mil Std 6020
12.6 Mil Std 3011
13 Tactical Data Link Market, by Point of Sale
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Oem
13.2.1 Increasing Upgradation of Military Communication Systems and Procurement of Military Vehicles Drive Segment
13.3 Aftermarket
13.3.1 Upgradation of Existing Military Vehicle Fleets Fuel Segment'S Growth
14 Regional Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021
15.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021
15.4 Market Ranking Analysis, 2021
15.5 Company Product Footprint Analysis
15.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
15.6.1 Star
15.6.2 Emerging Leaders
15.6.3 Pervasive
15.6.4 Participants
15.7 Start-Up Evaluation Quadrant
15.7.1 Progressive Companies
15.7.2 Responsive Companies
15.7.3 Starting Blocks
15.7.4 Dynamic Companies
15.7.4.1 Competitive Benchmarking
15.8 Competitive Situations and Trends
15.8.1 Deals
15.8.2 Product Launches
15.8.3 Others
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Key Players
16.1.1 BAE Systems
16.1.1.1 Business Overview
16.1.1.2 Bae Systems: Products Offered?
16.1.1.3 Recent Developments
16.1.1.4 Analyst's View
16.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths and Right to Win
16.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices
16.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
16.1.2 General Dynamics Corporation
16.1.3 Collins Aerospace
16.1.4 Honeywell International Inc.
16.1.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation
16.1.6 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
16.1.7 Viasat Inc.
16.1.8 Thales Group
16.1.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation
16.1.10 Leonardo S.P.A.
16.1.11 Elbit Systems Ltd.
16.1.12 Saab Ab
16.1.13 Curtiss-Wright Corporation
16.2 Other Players
16.2.1 Aselsan A.S.
16.2.2 IBM
16.2.3 Bharat Electronics Ltd.
16.2.4 Leidos Holdings Inc.
16.2.5 Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Inc.
16.2.6 Rhode & Schwarz
16.2.7 Data Link Solutions
16.2.8 Kongsberg
16.2.9 Ultra Electronics
16.2.10 Terma
16.2.11 Hensoldt
17 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/846ptj
Attachment