The Worldwide Text-to-Speech Industry is Projected to Reach $4.66 Billion by 2027

The Global Text-to-Speech Market is estimated to be USD 2.29 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.66 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.27%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Text-to-Speech Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

The Global Text-to-Speech Market is segmented based on Offering, Deployment Mode, Voice Type, Organization Size, Language, Vertical, and Geography.

By Offering, the market is classified into Software and Services.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Acapela Group, Amazon Web Services Inc, Baidu Inc, GL Communications Inc, Google Inc, GoVivace Inc, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Text-to-Speech Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Text-to-Speech Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Text-to-Speech Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Preference for Handheld Devices

4.1.2 Increased Government Spending on Education of Differently-Abled Students

4.1.3 Dependence of Growing Elderly Population on Technology

4.1.4 Increasing Number of People with Different Learning Disabilities

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Complexity in Generating Prosody and Pronunciation of Naturally Occurring Speech

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Seamless Communication Between Human Beings and Robots

4.3.2 Growing Artificial Intelligence Market

4.3.3 Text-To-Speech Solutions for Temporarily and Permanently Disabled Students

4.3.4 Growing Inclination Toward Cloud-Based Deployment Mode

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Creation of a Generic Acoustic Database That Covers Language Variations

4.4.2 Slow Network Speed in a Few Regions Limits Adoption of Cloud-Based Text-To-Speech Services



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Text-to-Speech Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Software-As-A-Service

6.3.2 Support, Implementation & Consulting



7 Global Text-to-Speech Market, By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On Premises

7.3 Cloud Based



8 Global Text-to-Speech Market, By Voice Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Neural And Custom Voice

8.3 Non-Neural



9 Global Text-to-Speech Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises



10 Global Text-to-Speech Market, By Language

10.1 Introduction

10.2 English

10.3 Mandarin Chinese

10.4 Hindi

10.5 Arabic

10.6 Spanish

10.7 Others



11 Global Text-to-Speech Market, By Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Consumer Electronics

11.3 Automotive & Transportation

11.4 Healthcare & Life Sciences

11.5 Education

11.6 BFSI

11.7 Retail

11.8 Enterprises

11.9 Travel And Hospitality

11.10 Others



12 Americas' Global Text-to-Speech Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Argentina

12.3 Brazil

12.4 Canada

12.5 Chile

12.6 Colombia

12.7 Mexico

12.8 Peru

12.9 United States

12.10 Rest of Americas



13 Europe's Global Text-to-Speech Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Austria

13.3 Belgium

13.4 Denmark

13.5 Finland

13.6 France

13.7 Germany

13.8 Italy

13.9 Netherlands

13.10 Norway

13.11 Poland

13.12 Russia

13.13 Spain

13.14 Sweden

13.15 Switzerland

13.16 United Kingdom

13.17 Rest of Europe



14 Middle East and Africa's Global Text-to-Speech Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Egypt

14.3 Israel

14.4 Qatar

14.5 Saudi Arabia

14.6 South Africa

14.7 United Arab Emirates

14.8 Rest of MEA



15 APAC's Global Text-to-Speech Market

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Australia

15.3 Bangladesh

15.4 China

15.5 India

15.6 Indonesia

15.7 Japan

15.8 Malaysia

15.9 Philippines

15.10 Singapore

15.11 South Korea

15.12 Sri Lanka

15.13 Thailand

15.14 Taiwan

15.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Competitive Quadrant

16.2 Market Share Analysis

16.3 Strategic Initiatives

16.3.1 M&A and Investments

16.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

16.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



17 Company Profiles

17.1 Acapela Group

17.2 Amazon Web Services Inc

17.3 Baidu Inc

17.4 GL Communications Inc

17.5 Google Inc

17.6 GoVivace Inc

17.7 IBM Corp

17.8 iSpeech Inc

17.9 LumenVox

17.10 Meta

17.11 Microsoft Corp

17.12 Nexmo Inc

17.13 NextUP Technologies LLC

17.14 Nuance Communications Inc

17.15 ReadSpeaker Holding B.V.

17.16 TextSpeak Corp



18 Appendix



