Ascendant Amends Terms of Earn-In Agreement at Its Lagoa Salgada Project in Portugal

TORONTO, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND, OTCQB:ASDRF) (“Ascendant” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has amended the terms of the earn-in and call option agreements with Mineral & Financial Investments AG (“M&FI”) to provide the Company an extension to June 22, 2023 to complete the Feasibility Study to earn an 80% interest in the Lagoa Salgada Project (the “Project”), and will only exercise call options further diluting M&FI’s interest, and thereby maintaining the Company’s indirect 80% interest in the Project, after the sooner of 6 months post the date on which the Company increases its ownership of Redcorp to 80% or immediately post Empresa de Desenvolvimento Mineiro S.A.’s election to participate in the Project.

The Company anticipates completing the Feasibility Study by 1Q 2023.

Mark Brennan, Executive Chairman commented: “We are pleased to complete this amendment with our partners. The additional time to complete our Feasibility Study, while not critical, also allows us the flexibility to pursue some of the exciting exploration opportunities we are witnessing at Lagoa Salgada in parallel with completing our infill campaign and feasibility work.”

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant is a Toronto-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. Through focused exploration and aggressive development plans, the Company aims to unlock the inherent potential of the project, maximizing value creation for shareholders.

The Venda Nova deposit at Lagoa Salgada contains over 10.33 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated Resources @ 9.06 % ZnEq and 2.50 million tonnes of Inferred Resources @ 5.93 % ZnEq in the North Zone; and 4.42 million tonnes of Indicated Resources @ 1.50 % CuEq and 10.83 million tonnes of Inferred resources @ 1.35 % CuEq in the South Zone. The deposit demonstrates typical mineralization characteristics of Iberian Pyrite Belt VMS deposits containing zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209ha property concession. The project has also demonstrated compelling economics with scalability for future resource growth as presented in the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment. Located just 80km from Lisbon, Lagoa Salgada is easily accessible by road and surrounded by exceptional Infrastructure. Ascendant holds a 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, ("Redcorp") and has an earn-in opportunity to increase its interest in the Project to 80%. The Company's interest in the Lagoa Salgada project offers a low-cost entry to a potentially significant exploration and development opportunity, already demonstrating its mineable scale.

The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com .

Additional information relating to the Company, including the Preliminary Economic Assessment referenced in this news release, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

