The Worldwide Atomic Force Microscopes Industry is Projected to Reach $932 Million by 2027

The Global Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market is estimated to be USD 630.45 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 932.36 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.14%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentations

The Global Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market is segmented based on Type, Mode, Application, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Research Grade Atomic Force Microscope and Industrial Grade Atomic Force Microscope.

By Mode, the market is classified into Contact Mode, Non-Contact Mode, and Tapping Mode.

By Application, the market is classified into Life Sciences and Biology, Semiconductors and Electronics, and Nanomaterial Science.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are APE Research, AFM Workshop, Agilent Technologies, Angstrom Advanced, Anton Paar, Attocube Systems (Wittenstein Group), Bruker, Concept Scientific Instruments, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

