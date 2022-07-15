With 4.2% CAGR, Global Healthcare PPE Market Size Worth USD 30.28 Billion by 2029

Pune, India, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare PPE market size stood at USD 49.91 billion in 2021. The market could surge from USD 22.66 billion in 2022 to USD 30.28 billion by 2029 at 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived these inputs in its latest research report, titled, “Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market, 2022-2029”

According to an analysis, the rising footprint of medical artificial intelligence could encourage leading companies to boost their portfolios. The healthcare sector could be the major recipient of AI to streamline workflow. To illustrate, in 2020, iFlytek collaborated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences to develop an AI-based COVID-19 diagnosis platform. The company claims the system can read and assess a patient’s CT scans within three seconds.

Major Players Profiled in the Healthcare PPE Market Report:

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

ANSELL LTD. (Australia)

Alpha ProTech (Australia)

Superior Gloves (Canada)

Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

Sterimed Group (India)

Medisca Inc (Canada)

Moldex-Metric (U.S.)





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 49.91 Billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 30.28 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 4.2% 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Honeywell International Inc., 3M, ANSELL LTD., Alpha ProTech, Superior Gloves, Medline Industries, Inc., Cardinal Health, DuPont, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Sterimed Group, Medisca Inc, Moldex-Metric Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Segments

Protective Clothing to Grow with Soaring Demand for Isolation Gowns and Coveralls

With respect to the product, the market is segmented into protective clothing, gloves, and eye & face protection. The protective clothing segment is sub-segmented into isolation gowns, coveralls, and others. The gloves segment is sub-divided into surgical and examination. The eye & face protection segment is sub-classified into safety goggles, face masks, and others. The protective clothing segment will witness notable growth due to surging demand for isolation gowns, aprons, and coveralls.

Healthcare Facilities to Remain Dominant with Growing Need for Medical Gloves

With respect to end-user, the market is segregated into consumers, healthcare facilities, and others. The healthcare facilities segment will remain dominant due to the rising need for medical gloves made of latex, nitrile, and vinyl materials.

Report Coverage

The report provides a holistic view of the market size, share, revenue, and volume. It has deep-dived into SWOT analysis. Moreover, qualitative and quantitative assessments have provided a holistic view of the market. The primary interviews validate assumptions, findings, and the prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources such as annual reports, press releases, white papers, and journals. The research report also delves into pre-and post-COVID-19 analysis to provide a comprehensive perspective of the market.

Drivers and Restraints

Strong Demand from Healthcare Sector to Foster Industry Growth

The healthcare PPE market share will witness an upward trajectory on the back of robust demand from the healthcare facilities. Major players have upped their focus on underpinning their product offerings in face shields, face masks, gloves, and gowns. To illustrate, N95 respirator output at 3M reportedly rose to 1.1 billion per year. The rising demand for hand protection, respiratory protection, and healthcare personal protective equipment will fare well for the industry forecast. Furthermore, rigorous government norms and rising concern toward health and safety will compel end-users to invest in PPE products. However, the possibility of skin injury and increasing cases of skin allergies could impede the industry growth.





Regional Insights

North America to Witness Investment Galore with Bullish Investments in Face Masks

Industry participants anticipate the U.S. and Canada to provide lucrative opportunities on the back of heightened awareness regarding the use of face masks, isolation gowns, and safety gloves. Stringent government regulations amidst the onslaught of the COVID-19 outbreak triggered the demand for PPE kits. To illustrate, in May 2020, 3M contemplated tripling the production of N 95 masks, wherein the company anticipated producing 96 million respiratory masks at the U.S. production facility by October 2020.

The Asia Pacific healthcare PPE market growth will be pronounced due to soaring demand for gloves, face masks, and coveralls. For instance, surging COVID-19 cases in China and India played a crucial role in augmenting the demand for PPE kits. The rising safety standards and improving hygiene across healthcare settings will bode well for the regional growth.

Stakeholders anticipate Europe market growth to be high due to the surging need for PPE products across Spain, the U.K. and Italy, among others. For instance, in April 2020, UNICEF Spain reportedly donated approximately 418,000 face masks to Spain to help overcome the pandemic.

Competitive Landscape

Stakeholders Invest in Mergers & Acquisitions to Boost Portfolios

Prominent players could inject funds into mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts, technological advancements, and R&D activities. Besides, significant companies could invest in innovations and product offerings in the ensuing period.





Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Regulatory Analysis Latest Technological Advancements Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak Value Chain Analysis



TOC Continued…!





Key Industry Development

May 2021 - Medline announced an infusion of USD 1.5 billion in new distribution facilities, manufacturing capabilities, and information technology enhancements over the first three years of the Healthcare Resilience Initiative.





