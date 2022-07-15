SpringWorks Therapeutics Appoints Carlos Albán to its Board of Directors

STAMFORD, Conn., July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced the appointment of Carlos Albán to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Albán, who served as Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer at AbbVie, Inc. (“AbbVie”) until his retirement last year, brings over 30 years of experience in global commercial strategy and operations.



“Carlos’ success in building and leading global commercial organizations will be valuable as SpringWorks continues its planned transition into a commercial-stage company in the coming year and we are thrilled to welcome him to our Board,” said Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer of SpringWorks.

“SpringWorks has an exciting opportunity ahead to bring first- and best-in-class medicines to patients with devastating rare diseases and cancer,” said Mr. Albán. “I look forward to working with the leadership team to help them execute on their ambitious objectives and prepare to launch their first product.”

Mr. Albán joins the SpringWorks Board of Directors with significant leadership and commercial experience gained during his more than 30-year career in the pharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he served as Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer at AbbVie until his retirement in March 2021. Under his leadership, AbbVie’s sales grew from $18 billion in 2013 to over $45 billion in 2020, making AbbVie the 5th largest pharmaceutical company in the world. Prior to this role, he was Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations and before AbbVie’s separation from Abbott, Mr. Albán served as AbbVie’s Senior Vice President, Proprietary Pharmaceutical Products, Global Commercial Operations. He also held several management positions at Abbott Laboratories, Inc., including Senior Vice President, International Pharmaceuticals; Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, Western Europe and Canada Operations; Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, European Operations; Regional Director for the Northern Europe area of the international pharmaceutical business; and General Manager, Portugal. Mr. Albán received a degree in economics from the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Bogotá, Colombia.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for patients living with severe rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated targeted oncology pipeline spanning solid tumors and hematological cancers, including two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types as well as several programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. SpringWorks’ strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its two lead product candidates into late-stage clinical trials while simultaneously entering into multiple shared-value partnerships with innovators in industry and academia to unlock the full potential for its portfolio and create more solutions for patients with cancer. For more information, visit www.springworkstx.com and follow @SpringWorksTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

