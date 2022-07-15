Notice on Material Changes Concerning Concluded Material Agreement





UAB “Orkela”, legal entity code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer).











The Issuer would like to inform you that the lease agreement concluded with Royal Russel School Vilnius UAB (legal entity code 305626096, registered address at Šaltinių str. 12, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania) on 27 June 2022 in respect the building complex developed at Vasario 16 str. 1, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania (the Agreement), has not entered into force and therefore shall be considered as expired.







The expiry of the Agreement will not affect the Issuer's objectives and business continuity.







