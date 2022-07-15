Global Activewear Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Activewear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global activewear market reached a value of US$ 346.74 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 500.55 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.31% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Activewear is clothing designed to be worn for sports and other outdoor activities. It is made from moisture-wicking fabrics to absorb sweat and moisture and consequently keep the body temperature moderate. It is highly breathable, comfortable, lightweight, versatile, and helps prevent the odor of sweat. It increases the blood flow, keeps muscles oxygenated, offers sun protection, and prevents chafing, rashes and muscle sprains and other ligament-related injuries. Presently, there is a rise in the participation of the youth and geriatric population in physical activities to improve their physical and mental well-being.



Activewear Market Trends:

The growing number of campaigns to promote sports participation by several organizations across the globe currently represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the use of green textiles to manufacture activewear using sustainable methods around the world.

This, coupled with the rising awareness among individuals about the benefits of healthy lifestyles, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop smart activewear for maintaining a workout routine, monitoring performance, and providing real-time feedback.

In line with this, the increasing disposable incomes and living standards of individuals are offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Besides this, the growing popularity of fitness apps on smartphones is positively influencing the market.

Additionally, the rising demand for leisure activities, such as running and cycling, is strengthening the growth of the market. Other factors impelling the market growth are celebrity collaborations with direct-to-consumer (D2C) and the wide availability of designer activewear brands through offline and online distribution channels.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Adidas AG, ASICS Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, DICK's Sporting Goods Inc., Forever 21, Gap Inc., Nike Inc., Puma SE, PVH Corp., Skechers USA Inc., The North Face (VF Corporation) and Under Armour Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global activewear market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global activewear market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the pricing?

What is the breakup of the market based on the age group?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global activewear market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Activewear Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Top Activewear

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Bottom Activewear

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Innerwear

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Swimwear

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Outerwear

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material Type

7.1 Nylon

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Polyester

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Cotton

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Neoprene

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Polypropylene

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Spandex

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Pricing

8.1 Economy

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Premium

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Age Group

9.1 1-15 Years

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 16-30 Years

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 31-44 Years

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 45-64 Years

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 More than 65 Years

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Online Stores

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Offline Stores

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by End User

11.1 Men

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Women

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Kids

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Region



13 SWOT Analysis



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis



16 Price Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Adidas AG

17.3.1.1 Company Overview

17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.1.3 Financials

17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.2 ASICS Corporation

17.3.2.1 Company Overview

17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.2.3 Financials

17.3.3 Columbia Sportswear Company

17.3.3.1 Company Overview

17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.3.3 Financials

17.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.4 DICK's Sporting Goods Inc.

17.3.4.1 Company Overview

17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.4.3 Financials

17.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.5 Forever 21

17.3.5.1 Company Overview

17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.6 Gap Inc.

17.3.6.1 Company Overview

17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.6.3 Financials

17.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.7 Nike Inc.

17.3.7.1 Company Overview

17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.7.3 Financials

17.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.8 Puma SE

17.3.8.1 Company Overview

17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.8.3 Financials

17.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.9 PVH Corp.

17.3.9.1 Company Overview

17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.9.3 Financials

17.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.10 Skechers USA Inc.

17.3.10.1 Company Overview

17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.10.3 Financials

17.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.11 The North Face (VF Corporation)

17.3.11.1 Company Overview

17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.12 Under Armour Inc.

17.3.12.1 Company Overview

17.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.12.3 Financials

17.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis



