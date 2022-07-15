New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Market, Distribution by Type of Formulation, Type of Techniques, Scale of Operation and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06292889/?utm_source=GNW

The existence of such taste in drug formulations is unappealing and has been shown to have a negative impact on patient compliance, particularly among the pediatric and geriatric patient population. In fact, in an event hosted by Adare Pharma Solutions and International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF), it has been reported that 30% to 40% of the pediatric population refuses to take a solid or liquid medication and about 26% of the geriatric population reports difficulty in swallowing tablets and capsules. , Given the fact that there are numerous taste receptors on the tongue, it is difficult to block the taste of such drugs pharmacologically. Therefore, in order to overcome the bitter taste of drugs, numerous conventional and novel taste masking techniques are being employed by pharmaceutical players; these include addition of sweeteners, coating, microencapsulation and hot-melt extrusion. Studies have suggested that application of taste masking technologies in oral drugs can increase the patience compliance from 53% to 90%.



Various pharmaceutical companies are actively investing time, capital and resources to develop palatable, pleasant-taste drug formulations, as well as a variety of taste-masking and assessment procedures for the drug dosage forms meant for children and elderly patients. However, the overall process of development and assessment of taste-masked formulations is associated with several challenges, including variation in taste and its intensity in different APIs due to varying chemistries, identifying globally acceptable tastes, developing flavor matching placebo formulations (for testing) ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory guidelines and good clinical practices (GCPs), clinical research costs, and managing product life cycle. The aforementioned reasons have prompted the pharmaceutical companies to outsource the taste masking and taste assessment related operations to third party service providers with expertise in this area.



Presently, 50 companies claim to offer services for taste-masking and taste-assessment, development and commercialization of taste masked formulations in compliance with the regulatory guidelines. Service providers also assist in assessment of taste masking agents in order to develop technologies suitable for wide range of formulations with different APIs. Over time, centralized agencies, including the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) have streamlined efforts related to assessing the palatability of taste-masked drugs. Additionally, the last few years have witnessed several strategic alliances between the players in this domain for expansion of existing taste masking capabilities to ensure drug formulations’ palatability and commercial success. Moreover, stakeholders are actively looking for patient-centric and age-appropriate dosage forms and novel excipients. Given the ongoing efforts to enhance palatability of oral drug formulations, drug adherence and patient compliance, the taste-masking and taste assessment technologies and services market is likely to evolve at a steady pace in the next few years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The ‘Taste Masking and Taste Assessment Services and Technologies Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Type of Formulation (Solids, Liquids, Semi-Solids and Others), Type of Techniques (Hot Melt Extrusion, Microencapsulation, Ion Exchange Resin, Coating and Others), Scale of Operation (Preclinical / Clinical and Commercial) and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts’ report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the taste masking and taste assessment services and technologies. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this field. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of taste masking and taste assessment service providers, providing information on type of service(s) offered (taste masking and taste assessment), scale of operation (preclinical / clinical and commercial), manufacturing scalability, other service(s) offered along with information on type of formulation (tablets, granules, capsules, suspensions, solutions, syrups, emulsions, semi-solids and others), end users (pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and others), techniques used for taste masking (hot melt extrusion, microencapsulation, coating, ion exchange resin and others), branch of healthcare (pediatrics, geriatrics and others) and regional capability. In addition, the chapter provides details on the year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters of companies providing taste masking and taste assessment services.

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of taste masking and taste assessment technology providers, providing information on technology name, type of service(s) offered (taste masking and taste assessment), techniques used, type of formulation (tablets, capsules, liquid, powder and others), end users (pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and others) along with information on patent, availability of technology for partnerships and licensing. In addition, the chapter provides details on the companies providing technology platforms for the purpose of taste masking and taste assessment, along with information on their year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

Elaborate profiles of key players engaged in providing taste masking and taste assessment services; each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), service portfolio, technology portfolio and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of key players engaged in providing technology platforms for taste masking and taste assessment; each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), technology portfolio and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth competitiveness analysis of taste masking and taste assessment service providers based in different geographies, by taking into consideration the company strength (based on its experience), service portfolio (service(s) offered, scale of operation, type of formulation, techniques used for taste masking, branch of healthcare) and regional capability (operational area of the company).

A brief description of various types of partnership models (namely asset acquisition, manufacturing agreement, research and development and technology licensing agreement) adopted by stakeholders engaged in this field. It is worth mentioning that the data captured during our research was analyzed based on several parameters, including year of partnership, type of partnership, purpose of partnership, type of service(s) offered, scale of operation, type of formulation and geographical location of players involved in a partnership.

An insightful analysis of the patents filed / granted for taste masking and taste assessment since 2017, taking into consideration various relevant parameters, including type of patent, publication year, geographical location, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading players (in terms of number of patents granted / filed in the given time period), patent characteristics and geography. In addition, the chapter includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

A case study on companies providing pharmaceutical excipients employed for taste masking, featuring a detailed analysis based on several parameters, including company’s year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, functional properties of the excipients and type of formulation developed using those excipients.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future growth potential of the taste masking and taste assessment services and technologies market. We have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2022-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented across types of formulations (solids, liquids, semi-solids and others), types of techniques (hot melt extrusion, microencapsulation, ion exchange resin, coating and others), scales of operation (preclinical / clinical and commercial), and key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW).



The opinions and insights presented in this study were also influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals (in alphabetical order of company / organization names):

Phillipe Tschopp (Head of Business Development, Glatt Pharmaceutical Services)

David Tisi (Director of Technical Operations, Senopsys)

Brandon Keener (Business Development Associate, Adare Pharma Solutions)



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This information is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent views on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market trends gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



All actual figures have been sourced and analysed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading players engaged in providing taste masking and taste assessment services and technology platforms?

Which companies offer taste masking technologies for licensing?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What is the relative competitiveness of different taste masking and taste assessment service providers based in different geographies?

How has the intellectual property landscape in this field evolved over the years?

How is the current and future opportunity, related to taste masking and taste assessment likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state and likely evolution of taste masking and taste assessment services and technologies market in the short-midterm and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to the taste masking and taste assessment, including information on bitterness of drugs, need for taste masking and physiology of taste buds. The chapter lays emphasis on concept of taste masking and various traditional and modern techniques used for masking the aversive taste of drug formulations. In addition, the chapter gives a brief overview on different type of excipients used for masking the taste of bitter formulations, including natural and artificial. The chapter also highlights taste assessment and the approaches used for taste assessment. Further, it highlights the current scenario and future perspectives in taste masking and taste assessment services and technologies in the market.



Chapter 4 provides a detailed assessment of the current market landscape of taste masking and taste assessment service providers, providing information on type of service(s) offered (taste masking and taste assessment), scale of operation (preclinical / clinical and commercial), manufacturing scalability, other service(s) offered along with information on type of formulation (tablets, granules, capsules, suspensions, solutions, syrups, emulsions, semi-solids and others), end users (pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and others), techniques used for taste masking (hot melt extrusion, microencapsulation, coating, ion exchange resin and others), branch of healthcare (pediatrics , geriatrics and others) and regional capability. In addition, the chapter provides details on the year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters of companies providing taste masking and taste assessment services.



Chapter 5 provides a detailed assessment of the current market landscape of taste masking and taste assessment technology providers, providing information on type of service(s) offered (taste masking and taste assessment), techniques used, type of formulation (tablets, capsules, liquid, and others), end users (pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and others). In addition, the chapter provides details on the year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters of companies providing taste masking and taste assessment technologies.



Chapter 6 features detailed profiles of key players engaged in providing taste masking and taste assessment services for oral drug formulations; each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), service portfolio, technology portfolio and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 presents elaborate profiles of key players engaged in providing taste masking and taste assessment technology platforms for various oral drug formulations; each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), technology portfolio and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 features an in-depth competitiveness analysis of taste masking and taste assessment service providers based in different geographies, by taking into consideration the company strength (based on its experience), service expertise (service(s) offered, scale of operation, type of formulation, techniques used, branch of healthcare) and regional capability (operational area of the company).



Chapter 9 presents a brief description of various types of partnership models (namely asset acquisition, manufacturing agreement, research and development and technology licensing agreement) adopted by stakeholders engaged in this field. It is worth mentioning that the data captured during our research was analyzed based on several parameters, including year of partnership, type of partnership, purpose of partnership, type of service(s) offered, scale of operation, type of formulation and geographical location of players involved in a partnership.



Chapter 10 features an insightful analysis of the patents filed / granted for taste masking and taste assessment since 2017, taking into consideration various relevant parameters, including type of patent, publication year, geographical location, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading players (in terms of number of patents granted / filed in the given time period), patent characteristics and geography. In addition, the chapter includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.



Chapter 11 is a case study on excipients used in pharmaceutical taste masking. It is worth mentioning that the data captured during our research was analyzed based on several parameters, including information on company’s year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, functional properties, and type of formulation.



Chapter 12 presents a detailed market forecast analysis, providing insights on the likely growth of taste masking and taste assessment services and technologies market for the period 2022-2035. In addition, the chapter presents the likely distribution of the projected future opportunity across the types of formulation (solids, liquids, semi-solids and others), type of techniques (hot melt extrusion, microencapsulation, ion exchange resin, coating and others), scales of operation (preclinical / clinical and commercial) and key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW).



Chapter 13 is a summary of the overall report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 14 consists of interview transcripts of discussion held with various key stakeholders in this market. The chapter provides a brief overview of the companies and details of interviews held with Phillipe Tschopp (Head of Business Development, Glatt Pharmaceutical Services), David Tisi (Director of Technical Operations, Senopsys) and Brandon Keener (Business Development Associate, Adare Pharma Solutions).



Chapter 15 is an appendix, that contains the tabulated data and numbers for all the figures in the report.



Chapter 16 is an appendix, that provides the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

