Harsco Provides Preliminary Second Quarter Operating Results and Updated Full Year Outlook Given Unprecedented Inflation

CAMP HILL, Pa., July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today provided an update on its expected financial results for the second quarter and outlook for the full-year 2022.



Second Quarter Results and Improvement Plan

For the second quarter , the Company currently expects a U.S. GAAP operating loss from continuing operations of between $95 million and $97 million including a non-cash goodwill impairment charge estimated at approximately $100 million and Adjusted EBITDA within a range of $47.5 million to $50.0 million.

Operational execution in Harsco Environmental (HE) was positive in the quarter and the business experienced sequential earnings growth; however, HE second quarter results are expected to be at the lower-end of prior implied guidance due to unfavorable foreign exchange translation impacts.

Meanwhile, Clean Earth (CE) Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter is expected to be approximately $5 million, or approximately $12 million below the mid-point of prior implied guidance. In the quarter, Clean Earth experienced unprecedented, additional cost inflation on third-party transportation, other logistics and disposal services.

To mitigate the impacts of these incremental external challenges, CE recently implemented a number of additional actions to restore margins and boost second-half performance. These actions include commercial pricing initiatives, in addition to those executed directly following the first quarter. In addition, the Company is implementing a cost reduction program along with efficiency initiatives focused on reducing transportation, procurement, and container expenditures. Overall, these incremental actions are expected to deliver second-half 2022 benefits of more than $30 million. Successfully capturing these improvements is expected to strengthen margins in the coming quarters, with the Company committed to a longer-term CE EBITDA margin target of 15 percent.

Clean Earth Non-Cash Goodwill Impairment

Due to lower earnings expectations and higher discount rates, Harsco expects to record a non-cash goodwill impairment charge for Clean Earth in the second quarter. The goodwill impairment is currently anticipated to be approximately $100 million. This amount will be finalized before the filing of the Company’s second quarter 10-Q and note that the Adjusted EBITDA details above do not reflect this charge.

Full Year 2022

As a result of these factors, Harsco is now expecting a 2022 U.S. GAAP operating loss from continuing operations of between $51 million and $61 million including a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of approximately $100 million and Adjusted EBITDA within a range of $210 to $220 million, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $250 to $265 million previously.

Harsco Environmental is anticipated to see year-over-year growth in the second-half 2022 Adjusted EBITDA, despite foreign exchange translation headwinds versus prior guidance and some sequential weakness in steel customer volumes, particularly in Europe. And for the full-year, HE Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be within a range of $208 million to $214 million.

Meanwhile, Clean Earth’s 2022 Adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated to be between $40 million and $44 million. The above-mentioned actions are expected to drive profit and margin improvements in the second-half, however Clean Earth is not expected to fully offset the underlying inflationary challenges until early 2023.

Harsco expects to be in compliance with its financial covenants at the end of Q2 and for the foreseeable future. Also, the Company’s process to sell Rail is ongoing, and it will provide an update on this transaction when appropriate.

Additional second quarter and Outlook details will be provided when the Company reports quarterly results in early August.

Earnings Schedule and Conference Call Details

Harsco will issue its second quarter 2022 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, prior to NYSE market open. The Company will also host its quarterly conference call that morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.harsco.com. The live call also can be accessed by dialing (833) 634-5019, or (412) 902-4237 for international callers. Please ask to join the Harsco Corporation call. Listeners are advised to dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the call. If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

