Leading hot sauce company, El Yucateco, is sending one lucky winner and a guest to the 55th annual World Championship Chili Cook-Off (WCCC) in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Bentonville, AR, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Official Hot Sauce Sponsor of the World Championship Chili Cook-Off, El Yucateco is giving one lucky winner a chance to win a trip for two to the event scheduled for September 22-26, 2022.

“This is a great opportunity for the El Yucateco brand to shine as the Official Hot Sauce of the World Championship Chili Cook-Off. El Yucateco has a wide variety of hot sauces that are the perfect blend of flavor and heat for food sport enthusiasts to use in their recipes,” said John Meyer, Vice-President of Spin365. Spin365 Marketing Agency, a subsidiary of the Padilla Group, represents El Yucateco in North America and is responsible for their marketing and brand building programs.

As the Official Hot Sauce Sponsor, El Yucateco will be supplying hundreds of professional chili cooks with sauce that they can incorporate into their championship chili recipes as well as providing samples to the event spectators.

There is no purchase necessary to enter or win. Promotion is open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous U.S./D.C., age 21+ and is void where prohibited. Promotion ends on 8/15/22. For full Official Rules, visit https://www.shopelyucateco.com/pages/2022flavorfulgetaway.

About El Yucateco

Created in 1968 as a small family business devoted to making quality habanero hot sauces, El Yucateco is now a pioneer in producing and exporting fiery and flavorful habanero pepper sauces, as well as a variety of traditional Mexican products, globally. It now manufactures and ships products worldwide to both small and large retail stores. Visit www.shopelyucateco.com for details on how to enter.

About the International Chili Society

Legendary race car driver and automotive icon Carroll Shelby started the International Chili Society in 1967 as a fun way to compete against his friends. Today, ICS sanctions more than 100 events a year nationwide with one mission – to continuously celebrate chili while raising money for charities and nonprofits. More than $100 million has been raised for charities by ICS over the past five decades. To celebrate each year’s pro-chili season, ICS holds a World Chili Championship Cook-off (WCCC) and crowns World Champions in key categories. To see previous winners visit: https://chilicookoff.com/winning-recipes.

To learn more about WCCC, follow the World Championship Chili Cook-off on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or head to the official ICS Website.

Attachments