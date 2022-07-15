Stagecoach Group plc ("Stagecoach")

Annual Financial Report

A copy of the following Stagecoach document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM"):

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 April 2022

It will shortly be available for inspection on the NSM's website at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report and Financial Statements are also available on the Company's website http://www.stagecoachgroup.com

The direct link to download the Annual Report and Financial Statements is

https://www.stagecoachgroup.com/financial/financial-analysis/reports/2022.aspx

A condensed set of Stagecoach's financial statements and information on important events that have occurred during the financial year and their impact on the financial statements were included in Stagecoach's preliminary results announcement released on 29 June 2022. That information, together with the information set out below, which is extracted from the 2022 Annual Report, constitutes the material required by Disclosure and Transparency Rule 6.3.5 which is required to be communicated in unedited full text through a Regulatory Information Service. This announcement is not a substitute for reading the full 2022 Annual Report. Page numbers and cross-references in the extracted information below relate to references in the 2022 Annual Report. The responsibility statement contained in this announcement relates to the 2022 Annual Report rather than to this announcement in isolation. The Group headed by Stagecoach Group plc is referred to below as "the Group".

Responsibility statement (page 91)

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

The consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with UK-adopted International Accounting Standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the parent company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole; and

The Annual Report, including the Strategic report and the Directors’ report include a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the parent company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face.

The Directors also confirm that they consider the Annual Report and consolidated financial statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Group’s position, performance, business model and strategy. The approach taken in reaching this conclusion is explained in the Audit Committee report in section 5.4.8 of this Annual Report.

Signed on 29 June 2022 on behalf of the Board by

Martin A Griffiths Ross Paterson