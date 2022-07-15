Embark Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embark Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: EMBK) (“Embark”), a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, will announce its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, after close of market.



The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PDT/4:30pm EDT. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the Embark website at https://investors.embarktrucks.com.

To participate via telephone: Toll-Free: 1-844-826-3033 International: 1-412-317-5185 Conference ID: 10169282 Replay of the call: Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921 International: 1-412-317-6671 Conference ID: 10169282 Start Date: August 9, 2022 5:00pm PDT End Date: August 23, 2022 8:59pm PDT

About Embark

Embark Trucks, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Embark Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: EMBK), is an autonomous vehicle company building the software powering autonomous trucks, focused on improving the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the nearly $730 billion a year trucking market. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA since its founding in 2016, Embark is America’s longest-running self-driving truck program and partners with some of the largest shippers and carriers in the nation.

Embark’s mission is to realize a world where consumers pay less for the things they need, drivers stay close to the homes they cherish, and roads are safer for the people we love. To learn more about Embark, visit embarktrucks.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Bill Ong, investorrelations@embarktrucks.com

Media Relations Contact: Misha Rindisbacher, press@embarktrucks.com