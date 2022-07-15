Vaya Space Awarded Satellite Launch Contract From All2Space

COCOA, Fla., July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaya Space, Inc. the vortex-hybrid engine rocket company and emerging leader in sustainable space access, today announced that All2Space has signed an exclusive contract to launch their satellite constellation with Vaya Space.

All2Space is CubeSat developer and launch aggregator with Brazilian Space Agency heritage focused on Latin American operations, with plans to develop and manage their own constellation. The signing of agreement between Vaya Space and All2Space will initially focus on the Latin American market, and this contract will further enhance Vaya's first-mover advantage in the Latin American space industry.

Vaya Space successfully conducted its inaugural launch earlier this year. The Company also recently announced multiple agreements with NASA to share technology and demonstrate the company's industry-leading engine performance at both the Stennis Space Center and at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Vaya is expanding commercial operations in Florida and Brazil, leveraging their industry low-cost position and reliability.

In addition to providing launch services for All2Space, Vaya will work with All2Space affiliated Ideia Space to launch a satellite built by students in Brazil as part of their industry-specific education. Building on work with the Michaelis Foundation for Global Education and multiple US universities, such as Athens State University's STEM-SAT1 Project, this contract will further extend Vaya's impact supporting global STEM education.

"The satellite launch sector of the space industry is expected to grow to over $1 trillion over the next decade. It represents a significant opportunity for those companies who can support this demand, and we believe we have the differentiated technology and low-cost position that will enable Vaya to gain its fair share of the market," said Vaya Space's new Chief Executive Officer Brent Willis. "Being selected by Brazilian tech company All2Space to secure their supply chain for low earth orbit launch is a testament to what Vaya Space has already achieved, and we expect significant additional SmallSat customers to be making similar decisions in the near future."

About Vaya Space, Inc.

Vaya Space is a privately-owned, vortex-hybrid rocket company based on the Space Coast of Florida with subsidiary operations in Brazil. Vaya Space has developed breakthrough and patented technologies that transform access to space. Vaya was created in 2017 by Sid Gutierrez, former Space Shuttle Commander and NASA's first US-born Hispanic astronaut. Launch Command's final words to Sid at liftoff were "Vaya con Dios" vs. their traditional "Godspeed," and shortly after this inspiration, Vaya was born.

Vaya is a purpose driven, sustainability focused, and environmentally conscious enterprise dedicated to making a difference for humankind. Vaya Space competes in the estimated $1 trillion small satellite launch sector. Vaya's unique vortex-hybrid rockets utilize the equivalent of 2 million recycled water bottles per launch and overcome the costs and other issues associated with traditional liquid bi-propellant rockets to transform the safety and affordability of the industry.

