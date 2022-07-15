Kamada Announces Resolution to the Labor Strike at the Company’s Manufacturing Facility in Israel; A New, Eight-Year Collective Agreement Signed

REHOVOT, Israel, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamada Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMDA) (KMDA.TA), a vertically integrated global biopharmaceutical company, focused on specialty plasma-derived therapeutics, announced today that the Company, the Employees’ Union of Kamada’s Beit Kama production facility in Israel, and the Histadrut - General Federation of Labor in Israel, signed a new collective agreement detailing the understandings reached between the parties. The agreement will be effective through the end of 2029, while certain economic terms may be renegotiated by the parties following the lapse of the first four years of the term of the agreement.



The previously disclosed labor strike has ended, and the unionized employees have now returned to work at the Beit Kama production facility.

The strike had no impact on the availability of the Company’s commercial products. However, as previously indicated, the Company’s second quarter financial results are expected to be negatively affected by a one-time loss associated with the effect of the work-stoppage at the Israeli plant.

