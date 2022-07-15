New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, Reagents and Instruments Market By Type of Product, Application Area, End Users, and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06292888/?utm_source=GNW

In fact, with outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, the industry witnessed a significant surge in the demand for molecular diagnostics. As a result of this, researchers shifted their focus on the development of more efficient molecular diagnostic methods, such as RNA extraction and RNA purification kits. It is believed that extraction, isolation and analysis of high-quality RNA is an essential process in molecular diagnosis and molecular biology studies, focused on research and development of therapeutics. However, the manual methods of RNA extraction and purification are associated with several challenges; these include, requirement of massive amount of starting material, inadequate throughput, chances of manual error and contamination and deteriorated quality of RNA. Moreover, manual methods require extensive manipulation, costly reagents, long duration of processing and skilled professionals. As a result, RNA extraction and RNA purification kits have emerged as innovative tools to overcome the challenges associated with conventional, manual methods. These kits are more reliable, efficient, high yielding and are compatible with a broad range of input samples, including blood, cells, tissue, plasma, saliva and microbes. Further, these kits reduce the need for manual intervention, which, as a result, reduces the chances of contamination and saves the time and efforts for RNA extraction and purification.



Post the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant rise in demand for RNA extraction kits for detection of SARS-CoV-2. Presently, more than 700 RNA extraction and purification kits and over 180 RNA extraction and purification instruments are available in the market. These extraction kits and instruments provide desirable quality and quantity of RNA. Moreover, these instruments can be applied in an automated manner, having the ability to test multiple samples in a single run, generating reproducible results with minimal risk of human errors. Along with various advantages, automated methods have some limitations. In order to overcome these drawbacks, extensive research is being carried out to identify / develop ways to improve the RNA extraction and RNA purification kits and instruments. In fact, over 2,300 patents related to RNA extraction and RNA purification have been filed / granted in the past few years. With the increasing adoption of molecular diagnostics and introduction of novel and advanced RNA extraction and purification techniques, the RNA isolation and purification market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, Reagents and Instruments Market By Type of Product (Kits / Reagents and Instruments), Application Area(s) (Molecular Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, Agriculture and Animal Research, and Other Application Area(s)), End Users (Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academics and Research Institutes, Others), and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MENA, Latin America and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035” report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future potential of RNA extraction and purification kits, reagents and instruments, over the next decade. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of RNA extraction and purification kits, reagents and instruments based on a number of relevant parameters, such as number of reactions, type of kit, and type(s) of RNA isolated (total RNA, viral, RNA, microRNA, mRNA, ribosomal RNA, others and unspecified RNA), technology used (magnetic beads technology, spin column technology, cartridges based extraction and others), key features (easy-to-use, visual data display, automated sample preparation, liquid handling, remote accessibility, patented technology, integrated quantification, alarms, bar code tracking, UV sterilizability, integrated software, and built-in protocols), type of sample(s) analyzed (biofluid (blood, plasma, serum, CSF, saliva, urine, and others), type / state of cells / tissue (cell culture, fresh tissues, frozen tissues, FFPE, plant and animal tissues, and swabs), type of microbe (bacteria, fungi, virus and other microbes) and other samples (feces, plasmid and soil / seawater)) and application areas (sequencing / sequencing analysis, viral / pathogenic detection, molecular diagnostics research, forensic applications, array / microarray, geonomics research, HLA typing, chip based application, SARS-CoV-2 testing and others). In addition, it presents details of the company’s manufacturing RNA extraction and purification kits and instruments, highlighting their year of establishment, company size, and geographical presence.

A detailed competitiveness analysis of RNA extraction and purification instruments, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as product applicability (including, maximum processing time (minutes), type of sample(s) analyzed, and application area(s)) and product strength (including, key features, maximum number of samples processed / analyzed, and type of technology used).

Tabulated profiles of the key players providing RNA extraction and purification kits and instruments, which are headquartered in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Each profile includes an overview of the company, information on the financial performance (if available), product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

A detailed review of around 160 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on RNA extraction and purification kits, reagents and instruments which have been published between 2020 and 2022, including analysis based on parameters, such as year of publication, key focus area, and key journals (in terms of number of articles published in this domain and impact factor of the journal) and geographical location of the publisher.

An in-depth analysis of various patents that have been filed / granted for RNA extraction and purification kits, reagents, and instruments, highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patents, publication year, application year, issuing authorities involved, type of organizations, emerging focus area, patent age, IPCR symbols, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents granted / filed), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

A detailed brand positioning analysis of the key industry players (including RNA extraction and purification kits and instruments developers), highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary products by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as experience of the manufacturer, number of products offered, product diversity, application diversity and number of patents published.

A detailed analysis capturing the limitations of the commercially available RNA extraction kits and instruments, and realizing the need of the customers, under a comprehensive framework, featuring a Harvey ball analysis, and analyzing the possible ways to fill the gap in order to overcome the limitation and offer the desired products to the customers.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of RNA extraction and purification kits, reagents and instruments market. We have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of type of product (kits and reagents and instruments), application area(s) (molecular diagnostics, drug discovery and development and other application area(s)), end users (hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics and research institutes, others), geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Mena, Latin America and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the few individuals.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views

While the focus has been on forecasting the market over the coming 10 years, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading players in the RNA extraction and purification kits, reagents and instruments market?

What are the different application areas where RNA extraction and purification kits, and instruments can be used?

What are the key features of RNA extraction and purification instruments?

What is the relative competitiveness of different RNA extraction and purification instruments?

How has the intellectual property landscape of RNA extraction and purification, evolved over the years?

What are the gaps within the RNA extraction and purification kits and instruments market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the RNA extraction and purification kits, reagents and instruments and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to RNA extraction and purification, covering details related to the current trends in the domain. The chapter also highlights different extraction methods and their advantages. In addition, it discusses the difference between manual and automated methods of RNA extraction and purification.



Chapter 4 provides a detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of RNA extraction and purification kits and reagents. It includes information on more than 740 commercialized RNA extraction and purification kits and analysis based on a number of relevant parameters, such as time of extraction, number of reactions, type of kit, and type(s) of RNA isolated (total RNA, viral, RNA, microRNA, mRNA, ribosomal RNA, others and unspecified RNA), type of technology used (spin column technology, magnetic beads technology and others), type of sample(s) analyzed (blood, serum, plasma, saliva, urine, cerebrospinal fluid, cell culture, fresh tissues, frozen tissues, formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissues, swabs, plant and animal tissues, bacteria, fungi, virus and others), and application area(s) (PCR / RT-PCR, qPCR / RT-qPCR, blotting, array / microarray, sequencing, cDNA synthesis / cDNA library, RNases / Nuclease protection assays, SARS-CoV-2 analysis and others). In addition, the chapter presents details of the companies involved in the development of RNA extraction and purification kits, including information on their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.



Chapter 5 provides a detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of RNA extraction and purification instruments. It includes information on around 180 commercialized RNA extraction and purification instruments and analysis based on a number of relevant parameters, such maximum processing time (minutes), maximum number of samples processed / analyzed, type of technology used (magnetic beads technology, spin column technology, cartridges based extraction and others), key features (easy-to-use, visual data display, automated sample preparation, liquid handling, remote accessibility, patented technology, integrated quantification, alarms, bar code tracking, UV sterilizability, integrated software, and built-in protocols), type of sample(s) analyzed (biofluid (blood, plasma, serum, CSF, saliva, urine, and others), type / state of cells / tissue (cell culture, fresh tissues, frozen tissues, FFPE, plant and animal tissues, and swabs), type of microbe (bacteria, fungi, virus and other microbes) and other samples (feces, plasmid and soil / seawater)) and application areas (sequencing / sequencing analysis, viral / pathogenic detection, molecular diagnostics research, forensic applications, array / microarray, geonomics research, HLA typing, chip based application, SARS-CoV-2 testing and others). In addition, it presents details of the companies involved in the development of aforementioned RNA extraction and purification instruments, including information on their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.



Chapter 6 features a detailed competitiveness analysis of RNA extraction and purification instruments, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as the product applicability (including, maximum processing time (minutes), type of sample(s) analyzed, and application area(s)) and product strength (including, key features, maximum number of samples processed / analyzed, and type of technology used).



Chapter 7 features tabulated profiles of the key players, offering RNA extraction and purification kits, and instruments, which are headquartered in North America. Each profile includes an overview of the company, information on financial performance (if available), details of their product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 features tabulated profiles of the key players, offering RNA extraction and purification kits, and instruments, which are headquartered in Europe. Each profile includes an overview of the company, information on financial performance (if available), details of their product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 9 features tabulated profiles of the key players, offering RNA extraction and purification kits, and instruments, which are headquartered in Asia-Pacific. Each profile includes an overview of the company, information on financial performance (if available), details of their product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 10 provides a detailed review of around 160 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on RNA extraction and purification kits, reagents, and instruments, which have been published between 2020 and 2022, including analysis based on parameters, such as year of publication, key focus area, and key journals (in terms of number of articles published in this domain and impact factor of the journal) and geographical region of the publisher.



Chapter 11 provides an in-depth patent analysis presenting an overview of how the industry is evolving from the R&D perspective. For this analysis, we considered over 2,300 patents that have been filed / granted for RNA extraction and purification kits, reagents and instruments, highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patents, publication year, application year, issuing authorities involved, types of organizations, emerging focus area, patent age, IPCR symbols, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents granted / filed), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.



Chapter 12 features a detailed brand positioning analysis of the key industry players (including RNA extraction and purification kits and instruments developers). This chapter highlights the current perceptions regarding their proprietary products by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as experience of the manufacturer, number of products offered, product diversity, application diversity and number of patents published.



Chapter 13 features a detailed analysis of the limitations of commercially available RNA extraction kits and instruments, and the needs of customers under a comprehensive framework, featuring a Harvey ball analysis, and identifying possible ways to fill the gaps in order to overcome the limitations and offer desired products to the customers.



Chapter 14 features an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the RNA extraction and purification kits, reagents, and instruments market, for the time period 2022-2035. In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of type of product (kits and reagents and instruments), application area(s) (molecular diagnostics, drug discovery & development, agriculture and animal research, and other application area(s)), end users (hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics and research institutes, others), geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MENA, Latin America and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



Chapter 15 is a summary of the overall report, presenting the insights on the contemporary market trends and the likely evolution of the RNA extraction and purification market.



Chapter 16 is a collection of interview transcripts of discussions held with various key stakeholders in this market. The chapter provides a brief overview of the company and details of the interviews.



Chapter 17 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 18 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

