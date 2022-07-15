New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mini Bioreactors and Micro Bioreactors Market, Distribution by Type of Cell Culture, Mode of Operation, End User and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06292886/?utm_source=GNW

However, it has been established that biologic drug development is a complex, time-consuming and capital-intensive process. These complex molecules require highly engineered specialized equipment, innovative downstream technologies, optimal storage and handling conditions, to ensure safety, efficacy and stability. In addition to the development of biologics, there remains a need to improve productivity, growth medium, process development and process optimization. Over time, a variety of advanced technologies and process analytical tools have been developed to accelerate the overall process. Traditionally, the process involves screening of cell lines in shake flask cultures, testing of successful candidates in bench-top bioreactors prior to pilot-scale studies. The need to carry out a large number of cell cultivations has resulted in the deployment of small-scale bioreactor systems, also known as minibioreactors, which can process culture volume ranging from 250 mL to 15 L and offer a high-throughput solution to process development. These minibioreactors allow scaling-down mammalian and microbial cell processes, scaling up the production by generating products in a more concentrated form. In addition, minibioreactors enable faster experimental throughput at relatively lower costs and allow parallel bioprocessing of samples, thereby reducing the downtime and increasing the number of batches produced in a given period of time.



Presently, more than 55 minibioreactors, developed by around 30 companies, are available for high-throughput media cultivation, process development and optimization. The stakeholders are taking several initiatives to incorporate a variety of features for monitoring of different control parameters, such as CO2 levels, dissolved oxygen, pH and temperature ranges, thereby allowing the users to analyze and determine essential conditions of the culture environment and optimize the overall performance. Further, the growing interest in precision medicine has also brought up the demand for small-scale production and fast turn-around time of such products. Driven by the growing biopharmaceutical pipeline, the need for efficient and faster process development and manufacturing solutions, the overall minibioreactors and microbioreactors market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The ‘Mini Bioreactors and Micro Bioreactors Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Type of Cell Culture (Mammalian, Microbial, Viral, Insect and Others), Mode of Operation (Batch/Fed-Batch and Continuous), End User (Biopharmaceutical Industry and Academic Institutes) and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts’ report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future potential of minibioreactors and microbioreactors, over the next decade. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of minibioreactors and microbioreactors based on a number of relevant parameters, such as status of development, type of cell culture (mammalian, microbial, viral, insect and others), mode of operation (batch/fed-batch reactor and continuous reactor), typical working volume, weight of the bioreactor, stirrer speed, and other parameters controlled (dissolved oxygen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, pH, and temperature). In addition, it presents details of the companies manufacturing minibioreactors and microbioreactors, highlighting their year of establishment, size of employee base, and geographical presence.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on number of products being offered) engaged in the development of minibioreactors and microbioreactors. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team. It also includes details of their respective product portfolio, and recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed competitiveness analysis of minibioreactors and microbioreactors, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as the working volume, stirrer speed, and mode of operation.

An in-depth analysis of over 250 patents that have been filed / granted for minibioreactors and microbioreactors, between 2016 and 2022 (till March), highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patents, publication year, issuing authorities involved, emerging focus area, patent age, CPC symbols, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents granted / filed), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of minibioreactors and microbioreactors market. Based on multiple parameters, such as overall biopharmaceutical manufacturing market, overall single-use bioreactors market, share of minibioreactors and microbioreactors technologies, and likely adoption trends, we have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of [A] type of cell culture (mammalian, microbial, viral, insect and others), [B] mode of operation (batch/fed-batch reactor and continuous reactor), [C] end-user (biopharmaceutical / pharmaceutical industries and academic / research institutes) and [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided a base forecast scenario to represent different tracks of the industry’s growth.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This information is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been validated from multiple sources of information.



While the focus has been on forecasting the market over the coming 10 years, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading manufacturers engaged in the development of minibioreactors and microbioreactors?

What are the different applications for which minibioreactors and microbioreactors are currently being used?

What are the challenges currently faced by stakeholders in minibioreactors and microbioreactors market?

What are the key factors that are likely to influence the evolution of minibioreactors and microbioreactors market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to minibioreactors and microbioreactors market?



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the minibioreactors and microbioreactors market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to minibioreactors and microbioreactors, covering details related to the current and future trends in the domain. Further, it includes a relation between process information and experimental output. The chapter also highlights the different types of minibioreactors and microbioreactors. In addition, it also elaborates on the current needs and advantages of minibioreactors and microbioreactors.



Chapter 4 includes information on over 55 minibioreactors and microbioreactors that are either commercialized or under development. It features detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of minibioreactors and microbioreactors based on a number of relevant parameters, status of development, type of cell culture (mammalian, microbial, viral, insect and others), mode of operation (batch/fed-batch reactor and continuous reactor), typical working volume, weight of the bioreactor, stirrer speed, and other parameters controlled (dissolved oxygen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, pH, and temperature). In addition, it presents details of the companies manufacturing minibioreactors and microbioreactors, highlighting their year of establishment, size of employee base, and geographical presence.



Chapter 5 features elaborate profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on number of products being offered) engaged in the development of minibioreactors and microbioreactors. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team. It also includes details of their respective product portfolio, and recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 6 features an insightful three-dimensional bubble chart representation, highlighting the competitiveness analysis of minibioreactors and microbioreactors manufacturers, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on expertise of the manufacturer), and product strength.



Chapter 7 provides an in-depth patent analysis presenting an overview of how the industry is evolving from the R&D perspective. For this analysis, we considered of over 250 patents that have been filed / granted for minibioreactors and microbioreactors, between 2016 and 2022 (till February), highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patents, publication year, issuing authorities involved, emerging focus area, patent age, CPC symbols, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents granted / filed), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.



Chapter 8 features an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the minibioreactors and microbioreactors market, for the time period 2022-2035. In order to provide details on the future outlook, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] type of cell culture (mammalian culture, microbial culture, viral culture, insect culture and other cell cultures), [B] mode of operation (batch/fed-batch reactor and continuous reactor), [C] end-user (biopharmaceutical / pharmaceutical industries and academic / research institutes), and [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided a base forecast scenario to represent different tracks of the industry’s growth.



Chapter 9 presents a case study, based on a number of relevant parameters, such as scale of operation (lab, clinical and commercial), type of cell culture system (2D culture and 3D culture), type of cell culture (mammalian, insect, microbial, viral, plant and others), type of molecule (vaccine, monoclonal antibody, recombinant protein, stem cell, cell therapy, gene therapy and others), key features (touch screen, remote monitoring, build-in system control sensors, electronic log record, alarm system), application area (stem cell research, cancer research, regenerative medicine, drug discovery and others) and end users (pharma / biopharma, contract manufacturing organization, contract research organization and academic institutes). In addition, it presents details of the companies developing single-use bioreactors, highlighting their year of establishment, company size, and geographical presence.



Chapter 10 is a summary of the entire report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 11 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 12 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report

