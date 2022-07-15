Worldwide Clean Coal Technologies Industry to 2027 - Featuring Clean Coal Technologies, General Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Among Others

Dublin, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clean Coal Technologies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global clean coal technologies market reached a value of US$ 3.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Clean coal technologies refer to various technological systems that are deployed to minimize the adverse effects of burning coal for power generation. They aid in reducing the levels of sulfur dioxide (SO2) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions into the environment.

Some of the most commonly used technologies include fluidized-bed combustion, integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC), flue gas desulfurization and selective catalytic reduction (SCR). These systems utilize coal to generate electricity at low costs while meeting environmental regulations. They also include supercritical (SC), ultra-supercritical (USC) and combined heat and power (CHP) technologies that purify coal to remove the unwanted minerals prior to the commencement of the combustion process.



The rising demand for clean and reliable power generation processes, along with rapid urbanization, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, there is a significant increase in industrial activities across the globe, such as automotive manufacturing and construction, which require power for functioning. This has driven the demand for clean coal technologies to minimize the overall carbon emissions and utilize sustainable sources of energy.

Additionally, widespread adoption of hybrid-power projects is also providing a boost to the market growth. These projects burn natural gas in coal-fired boilers to enhance operational flexibility and minimize the emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs). This also aids in maintaining the efficiency of supercritical pulverized coal-fired power plants and ash-handling systems, thereby augmenting the demand for clean coal technologies. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies, various technological advancements and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alstom SA, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Clean Coal Technologies Inc., General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Shanghai Electric Power Company Limited and Siemens AG, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global clean coal technologies market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global clean coal technologies market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global clean coal technologies market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Clean Coal Technologies Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Supercritical

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Ultrasupercritical

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Region



8 SWOT Analysis



9 Value Chain Analysis



10 Porters Five Forces Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Alstom SA

11.3.1.1 Company Overview

11.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

11.3.1.3 Financials

11.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.3.2 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

11.3.2.1 Company Overview

11.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

11.3.2.3 Financials

11.3.3 Clean Coal Technologies Inc.

11.3.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

11.3.3.3 Financials

11.3.4 General Electric Company

11.3.4.1 Company Overview

11.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

11.3.4.3 Financials

11.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

11.3.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

11.3.5.1 Company Overview

11.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

11.3.5.3 Financials

11.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Shanghai Electric Power Company Limited

11.3.6.1 Company Overview

11.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

11.3.6.3 Financials

11.3.7 Siemens AG

11.3.7.1 Company Overview

11.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

11.3.7.3 Financials

11.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xwanhg

Attachment