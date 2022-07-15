New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gene Therapy Market by Type of Therapy, Type of Gene Delivery Method Used, Type of Vector Used, Target Therapeutic Areas, Route of Administration, and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06292885/?utm_source=GNW

To provide more context, the treatment regimen of such therapies, encompassing gene replacement and gene-editing modalities, is aimed at correction of the mutated gene in patients using molecular carriers (viral and non-viral vectors). Further, post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a steady increase in the investigational new drug (IND) applications filed for cell and gene therapies. In fact, in 2021, more than 200 gene therapies were being evaluated in phase II and III studies. Moreover, in 2022, six gene therapies are expected to receive the USFDA market approval. Promising results from ongoing clinical research initiatives have encouraged government and private firms to make investments to support therapy product development initiatives in this domain. In 2021 alone, gene therapy developers raised around USD 9.5 billion in capital investments. Taking into consideration the continuous progress in this domain, gene therapies are anticipated to be used for the treatment of 1.1 million patients suffering from a myriad of disease indications, by 2035.



Presently, more than 250 companies are engaged in the development of various early and late-stage gene therapies, worldwide. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the integration of novel technologies, such as gene modification, gene-editing, genome sequencing and manipulation technologies (molecular switches), in conjugation with gene delivery methods. For instance, the CRISPR-Cas9 based gene-editing tool is one of the remarkable technological advancements, which enables the precise alteration of the transgene. It is worth mentioning that the new generation delivery platforms, including nanoparticles and hybrid vector systems, have been demonstrated to be capable of enabling effective and safe delivery of gene based therapeutics. Further, a variety of consolidation efforts are currently ongoing in this industry. Such initiatives are primarily focused on expanding and strengthening the existing development efforts; this can be validated from the fact that 56% of the total acquisitions reported in the domain were focused on drug class consolidation. Driven by the collective and consistent efforts of developers and the growing demand for a single dose of effective therapeutic, the gene therapy market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The Gene Therapy Market (5th Edition) by Type of Therapy (Gene Augmentation, Oncolytic Viral Therapy, Immunotherapy and Others), Type of Gene Delivery Method Used (Ex vivo and In vivo), Type of Vector Used (Adeno-associated Virus, Adenovirus, Herpes Simplex Virus, Lentivirus, Non-Viral Vectors, Retrovirus and Others), Target Therapeutic Areas (Cardiovascular Diseases, Dermatological Diseases, Genetic Diseases, Hematological Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Muscle-related Diseases, Oncological Diseases, Ophthalmic Diseases and Others), Route of Administration (Intraarticular, Intracerebral, Intracoronary, Intradermal, Intralesional, Intramuscular, Intrapleural, Intrathecal, Intratumoral, Intravenous, Intravesical, Intravitreal, Subretinal, Topical and Others), and Key Geographical Regions (US, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely future potential associated with the gene therapy market, primarily focusing on gene augmentation-based therapies, oncolytic viral therapies, immunotherapies and gene editing therapies.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed overview of the overall market landscape of gene therapies, including information on their phase of development (marketed, clinical, preclinical and discovery), key therapeutic areas (autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, dermatological diseases, genetic diseases, hematological diseases, hepatic diseases, immunological diseases, infectious diseases, inflammatory diseases, metabolic diseases, muscle-related diseases, neurological diseases, oncological diseases, ophthalmic diseases and others), target disease indication(s), type of vector used, type of gene / molecule targeted, type of therapy (gene augmentation, immunotherapy, oncolytic viral therapy and others), type of gene delivery method used (ex vivo and in vivo), route of administration and special drug designation(s) awarded (if any).

A detailed overview of the current market landscape of players engaged in the development of gene therapies, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, regional landscape and key players engaged in this domain.

An elaborate discussion on the various types of viral and non-viral vectors, along with information on design, manufacturing requirements, advantages and limitations of currently available gene delivery vectors.

A discussion on the regulatory landscape related to gene therapies across various geographies, namely North America (the US and Canada), Europe and Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea), providing details related to the various challenges associated with obtaining reimbursements for gene therapies.

An elaborate discussion on the various commercialization strategies that have been adopted by drug developers engaged in this domain across different stages of therapy development, including prior to drug launch, at / during drug launch and post-marketing stage.

Detailed profiles of marketed and late stage (phase II / III and above) gene therapies, along with information on the development timeline of the therapy, current development status, mechanism of action, affiliated technology, patent portfolio strength, dosage and manufacturing details, as well as details related to the developer company.

A review of the various emerging technologies and therapy development platforms that are being used to manufacture gene therapies, featuring detailed profiles of technologies that were / are being used for the development of four or more products / product candidates.

An in-depth analysis of various patents that have been filed / granted related to gene therapies and gene editing therapies, since 2017, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of patent (granted patents, patent applications and others), publication year, regional applicability, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading industry players (in terms of the number of patents filed / granted), and patent valuation.

A detailed analysis of the various mergers and acquisitions that have taken place within this domain, during the period 2015-2022, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of agreement, type of deal, geographical location of the companies involved, key value drivers, highest phase of development of the acquired company’ product, target therapeutic area and deal multiples.

An analysis of the investments made at various stages, such as seed financing, venture capital financing, IPOs, secondary offerings, debt financing, grants and other equity offerings, by companies that are engaged in this domain.

An analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies, based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial status, trial phase, target therapeutic area, geography, type of sponsor, prominent treatment sites and enrolled patient population.

An analysis of the various factors that are likely to influence the pricing of gene therapies, featuring different models / approaches that may be adopted by manufacturers to decide the prices of these therapies.

An analysis of the startup companies engaged in this domain (established between 2017-2022) based on year of experience.

A detailed review of the various gene therapy-based initiatives undertaken by big pharma players, highlighting trend across parameters, such as number of gene therapies under development, funding information, partnership activity and patent portfolio strength.

An informed estimate of the annual demand for gene therapies, taking into account the marketed gene-based therapies and clinical studies evaluating gene therapies; the analysis also takes into consideration various relevant parameters, such as target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength.

A case study on the prevalent and emerging trends related to vector manufacturing, along with information on companies offering contract services for manufacturing vectors. The study also includes a detailed discussion on the manufacturing processes associated with various types of vectors.

A discussion on the various operating models adopted by gene therapy developers for supply chain management, highlighting the stakeholders involved, factors affecting the supply of therapeutic products and challenges encountered by developers across the different stages of the gene therapy supply chain.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity associated with gene therapies, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of [A] type of therapy (gene augmentation, immunotherapy, oncolytic viral therapy and others), [B] type of gene delivery method used (ex vivo and in vivo), [C] type of vector used (adeno-associated virus, adenovirus, herpes simplex virus, lentivirus, non-viral vectors, retrovirus and others), [D] target therapeutic areas (cardiovascular diseases, dermatological diseases, genetic diseases, hematological diseases, infectious diseases, metabolic diseases, muscle-related diseases, oncological diseases, ophthalmic diseases and others), [E] route of administration (intraarticular, intracerebral, intracoronary, intradermal, intralesional, intramuscular, intrapleural, intrathecal, intratumoral, intravenous, intravesical, intravitreal, subretinal, topical and others), and [F] key geographical regions (US, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were Influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Buel Dan Rodgers (Founder and CEO, AAVogen)

Sue Washer (President and CEO, AGTC)

Patricia Zilliox (President and CEO, Eyevensys)

Christopher Reinhard (CEO and Chairman, Gene Biotherapeutics (previously known as Cardium Therapeutics))

Adam Rogers (CEO, Hemera Biosciences)

Ryo Kubota (CEO, Chairman and President, Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings (Acucela))

Al Hawkins (CEO, Milo Biotechnology)

Jean-Phillipe Combal (CEO, Vivet Therapeutics)

Robert Jan Lamers (former CEO, Arthrogen)

Tom Wilton (former CBO, LogicBio Therapeutics)

Michael Triplett (former CEO, Myonexus Therapeutics)

Molly Cameron (former Corporate Communications Manager, Orchard Therapeutics)

Cedric Szpirer (Executive and Scientific Director, Delphi Genetics)

Marco Schmeer (Project Manager) and Tatjana Buchholz (former Marketing Manager, PlasmidFactory)

Jeffrey Hung (CCO, Vigene Biosciences)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



Th secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent view on various emerging trends in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market, gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the key industry players engaged in the development of gene therapies?

How many gene therapy candidates are present in the current development pipeline? Which key disease indications are targeted by such products?

Which types of vectors are most commonly used for effective delivery of gene therapies?

What are the key regulatory requirements for gene therapy approval, across various geographies?

Which commercialization strategies are most commonly adopted by gene therapy developers, across different stages of development?

What are the different pricing models and reimbursement strategies currently being adopted for gene therapies?

What are the various technology platforms that are either available in the market or are being designed for the development of gene therapies?

Who are the key CMOs / CDMOs engaged in supplying viral / plasmid vectors for gene therapy development?

What are the key value drivers of the merger and acquisition activity in the gene therapy industry?

Who are the key stakeholders that have actively made investments in the gene therapy domain?

Which are the most active trial sites (in terms of number of clinical studies being conducted) in this domain?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the market for gene therapies and its likely evolution in the short-mid term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of gene therapies, including a discussion on their historical background. It further highlights the different types of gene therapies (namely somatic and germline therapies, and ex vivo and in vivo therapies), potential application areas of such products and route of administration of these therapeutic interventions. In addition, it provides information on the concept of gene editing, highlighting key historical milestones, applications and various techniques used for gene editing. The also chapter includes a discussion on the various advantages and disadvantages associated with gene therapies. Further, it features a brief discussion on the ethical and social concerns related to gene therapies, while highlighting future constraints and challenges related to the manufacturing and commercial viability of such product candidates.



Chapter 4 provides a general introduction to the various types of viral and non-viral gene delivery vectors. It includes a detailed discussion on the design, manufacturing requirements, advantages and limitations of currently available vectors.



Chapter 5 features a detailed discussion on the regulatory landscape related to gene therapies across various geographies, such as the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea. Further, it highlights an emerging concept of reimbursement which was recently adopted by multiple gene therapy developers, along with a discussion on several issues associated with reimbursement of gene therapies.



Chapter 6 includes information on over 1150 gene therapies that are currently approved or are in different stages of development. It features a detailed analysis of the therapies, based on several relevant parameters, such as key therapeutic areas (autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, dermatological diseases, genetic diseases, hematological diseases, hepatic diseases, immunological diseases, infectious diseases, inflammatory diseases, metabolic diseases, muscle-related diseases, neurological diseases, oncological diseases, ophthalmic diseases and others), target disease indication(s), phase of development (marketed, clinical, preclinical and discovery), type of vector used, type of gene / molecule targeted, type of gene delivery method used (ex vivo and in vivo), type of therapy (gene augmentation, oncolytic viral therapy, immunotherapy and others), route of administration and special drug designation (if any). Further, we have presented a grid analysis of gene therapies based on phase of development, therapeutic area and type of therapy.



Chapter 7 provides a detailed overview of the current market landscape of players engaged in the development of gene therapies, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, regional landscape and key players engaged in this domain. Further, we have presented a logo landscape of product developers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and North Africa region on the basis of company size.



Chapter 8 provides detailed profiles of marketed gene therapies. Each profile includes information about the innovator company, its product pipeline (focused on gene therapy only), development timeline of the therapy, its mechanism of action, target indication, current status of development, details related to manufacturing, dosage and sales, the company’s patent portfolio and collaborations focused on its gene therapy product / technology.



Chapter 9 features an elaborate discussion on the various strategies that have been adopted by therapy developers engaged in this domain across key commercialization stages, including prior to drug launch, during drug launch and post-launch stage. In addition, it presents an in-depth analysis of the key commercialization strategies that have been adopted by developers of gene therapies approved during the period 2015-2022.



Chapter 10 provides detailed profiles of drugs that are in advanced stages of clinical development (phase II / III and above). Each drug profile provides information on the development timeline of the therapy, current developmental status, route of administration, developers, primary target indication, special drug designation received, target gene, dosage, mechanism of action, affiliated technology, patent portfolio strength, clinical trials and collaborations (if any).



Chapter 11 provides a list of technology platforms that are either available in the market or in the process of being designed for the development of gene therapies. In addition, it features brief profiles of some of the key technologies. Each profile features details on the various pipeline candidates that have been / are being developed using the technology, its advantages and the partnerships that have been established related to the technology platform. Further, the chapter includes detailed discussions on various novel and innovative technologies, along with brief information about key technology providers.



Chapter 12 highlights the potential target indications (segregated by therapeutic areas) that are currently the prime focus of companies developing gene therapies. These include genetic diseases, metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, oncological diseases and ophthalmic diseases.



Chapter 13 provides an overview of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to gene therapies and gene editing therapies, since 2017, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, regional applicability, CPC symbols, emerging areas and leading industry players (in terms of number of patents filed / granted). In addition, it features a competitive benchmarking analysis of the patent portfolios of leading industry players and patent valuation.



Chapter 14 features a detailed analysis of the various mergers and acquisitions that have taken place within this domain, during the period 2015-2022, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of agreement, type of deal, geographical location of the companies involved, key value drivers, highest phase of development of the acquired company’ product, target therapeutic area and deal multiples.



Chapter 15 presents details on various funding instances, investments and grants reported within the gene therapy domain. The chapter includes information on various types of investments (such as venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPO and secondary offerings) received by the companies between 2015 and 2022, highlighting the growing interest of the venture capital community and other strategic investors in this market.



Chapter 16 presents an analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies, based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial status, trial phase, target therapeutic area, geography, type of sponsor, prominent treatment sites and enrolled patient population.



Chapter 17 highlights our views on the various factors that may be taken into consideration while deciding the price of a gene therapy. It features discussions on different pricing models / approaches, based on the size of the target population, which a pharmaceutical company may choose to adopt in order to decide the price of its proprietary products.



Chapter 18 presents a detailed analysis of the start-up companies engaged in the field of gene therapy, established between 2017-2022, based on year of experience.



Chapter 19 provides a detailed review of the various gene therapy-based initiatives undertaken by big pharma players, highlighting trend across parameters, such as number of gene therapies under development, funding information, partnership activity and patent portfolio strength. In addition, it also a detailed analysis of the big pharma players based on several parameters, such as therapeutic area, type of vector used, type of therapy and type of gene delivery method used.



Chapter 20 features an informed estimate of the annual demand for gene therapies, taking into account the marketed gene-based therapies and clinical studies evaluating gene therapies; the analysis also takes into consideration various relevant parameters, such as target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength.



Chapter 21 presents an elaborate market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of the market till the year 2035. It also includes future sales projections of gene therapies that are either marketed or in advanced stages of clinical development (phase II / III and above). Sales potential and growth opportunity were estimated based on the target patient population, likely adoption rates, existing / future competition from other drug classes and the likely price of products. The chapter also presents a detailed market segmentation on the basis of [A] type of therapy (gene augmentation, immunotherapy, oncolytic viral therapy and others), [B] type of gene delivery method used (ex vivo and in vivo), [C] type of vector used (adeno-associated virus, adenovirus, herpes simplex virus, lentivirus, non-viral vectors, retrovirus and others), [D] target therapeutic area (cardiovascular diseases, dermatological diseases, genetic diseases, hematological diseases, infectious diseases, metabolic diseases, muscle-related diseases, oncological diseases, ophthalmic diseases and others), [E] route of administration (intraarticular, intracerebral, intracoronary, intradermal, intralesional, intramuscular, intrapleural, intrathecal, intratumoral, intravenous, intravesical, intravitreal, subretinal, topical and others), and [F] key geographical regions (US, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world).



Chapter 22 provides insights on viral vector manufacturing, highlighting the steps and processes related to manufacturing and bioprocessing of vectors. In addition, it features the challenges that exist in this domain. Further, the chapter provides details on various players that offer contract manufacturing services for viral and plasmid vectors.



Chapter 23 provides a glimpse of the gene therapy supply chain. It discusses the steps for implementing a robust model and provides information related to the global regulations for supply chain. Moreover, the chapter discusses the challenges associated with supply chain of gene therapies. In addition, it features the technological solutions that can be adopted for the management of gene therapy supply chain.



Chapter 24 summarizes the overall report, wherein we have mentioned all the key facts and figures described in the previous chapters. The chapter also highlights important evolutionary trends that were identified during the course of the study and are expected to influence the future of the gene therapy market.



Chapter 25 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions that were held with key stakeholders in this market. The chapter provides details of interviews held with Buel Dan Rodgers (Founder and CEO, AAVogen), Sue Washer (President and CEO, AGTC), Patricia Zilliox (President and CEO, Eyevensys), Christopher Reinhard (CEO and Chairman, Gene Biotherapeutics (previously known as Cardium Therapeutics)), Adam Rogers (CEO, Hemera Biosciences), Ryo Kubota (CEO, Chairman and President, Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings (Acucela)), Al Hawkins (CEO, Milo Biotechnology), Jean-Phillipe Combal (CEO, Vivet Therapeutics), Robert Jan Lamers (former CEO, Arthrogen), Tom Wilton (former CBO, LogicBio Therapeutics), Michael Triplett (former CEO, Myonexus Therapeutics), Molly Cameron (former Corporate Communications Manager, Orchard Therapeutics), Cedric Szpirer (Executive and Scientific Director, Delphi Genetics), Marco Schmeer (Project Manager) and Tatjana Buchholz (former Marketing Manager, PlasmidFactory), and Jeffrey Hung (CCO, Vigene Biosciences). In addition, a brief profile of each company has been provided.



Chapter 26 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 27 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.

