Global Cancer Vaccine Market Insight 2028

Singapore, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cancer Vaccine Market & Clinical Trials Outlook 2028 Highlights:

Global and Regional Market Size Insight 2022 Till 2028

Cancer Vaccine Market Insight & Forecast By 10 Countries 2022 Till 2028

Cancer Vaccine Market Insight & Forecast By 10 Different Cancers 2022 Till 2028

Approved Cancer Vaccines Patent, Price, & Dosage Analysis

Insight On More Than 350 Cancer Vaccines in Clinical Trials

Cancer Vaccines Trials Insight By Company, Country and Indication

Insight On More Than 20 Cancer Vaccines Commercially Available In Market

Research on cancer immunotherapy has made tremendous progress with the introduction of several approaches including vaccines. Currently a cocktail of cancer vaccines have gained entry into the market including Gradasil 9, Cervarix, Provenge, Cecolin, and several others. The approval of these vaccines has shown robust response in the prevention of HPV associated cancers as well as in the management of prostate cancer, lung cancer, and pancreatic cancer. The huge clinical success of cancer vaccines has propelled the research and development activities in this domain. For instance in 2022, Immunity Bio has submitted biologic license application to US FDA to N-803 plus Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without Ta or T1 disease. The drug is expected to be available in the market by end of 2022 which will also boost its growth in the market.

The preventive HPV cancer vaccines have demonstrated huge success in the global market which is mainly attributed to increase in awareness of immunization among the individuals and rise in prevalence of cervical cancers. In addition, government initiatives to provide free vaccinations across various countries have also led to increase in the sales of HPV cancer vaccines from last few years. In contrast to this, therapeutic cancer vaccines have not shown huge adoption rates owing to its large price and rising competition from other immunotherapeutic products with high efficacy.

Although several challenges are associated with the development of therapeutic cancer vaccines, pharmaceutical companies are still investing in this segment owing to its ability to overcome tumor resistance, efficacy in advanced stages of cancer, and to overcome the issue of drug resistance associated with most of cancer immunotherapies. Further, the advancement in the field of biotechnology has also led to introduction of personalized neoantigen cancer vaccines. It is expected that this segments holds significant future potential owing to its high specificity and efficacy towards individuals.

Several personalized neoantigen cancer vaccines are present in clinical trials and are increasingly reporting encouraging clinical response. For instance, Aivita Biomedical has developed AV-GBM-1 is investigational personalized vaccine which consists of autologous dendritic cells that are full of autologous tumor neoantigens which are derived from self-renewing tumor-initiating cells that are taken from tumors following routine surgical debulking. A recent data from phase-II trial showed that AV-GBM-1 significantly enhanced the progression free survival (PFS) over standard of care in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. This milestone is an encouraging first step for the development of targeted therapy against glioblastoma and further late stage clinical trials will initiate in coming years.

Apart from this, regulatory bodies have also granted several designations to investigational cancer vaccines which focus to expedite their development. In 2021, US FDA granted fast track designation to Ultimovac’s universal cancer vaccine UV1 in combination with checkpoint inhibitors (pembrolizumab or ipilimumab) in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma based on the encouraging results of phase-I study. The fast track designation is designed to facilitate the development and approval process of novel drug. The novel vaccine has also received orphan drug designation for the same indication which also incentivizes its development.

As per our report findings, the global cancer vaccine market is expected to surpass US$ 15 Billion by 2028. This is mainly attributed to rising awareness among individuals regarding immunization, presence of large number of clinical trials, and increasing adoption to immunotherapeutic approaches in the market. The global market is highly competitive with several players including BioNTech, GlaxoSmithKline, Moderna, CureVac, Anixa Bioscience, Elios Therapeutics, and several others. The major players in the market have also adopted strategic alliances to enhance their geographical presence.



