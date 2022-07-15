English Finnish Swedish

Aktia Bank Plc

Insider information

15 July 2022 at 2.30 p.m.

Profit warning: Aktia lowers its outlook for 2022

The decline in the equity market and increasing interest rates have made the market environment particularly challenging during the first half of the year. Despite the positive net subscriptions, the assets under management (AuM) have reduced during the second quarter due to the negative value changes. The market value of the life insurance company's investment portfolio has also declined. As the market outlook for the rest of the year remains uncertain, Aktia has decided to lower its outlook for 2022.

New outlook for 2022

Aktia's comparable operating profit in 2022 is expected to be approximately at the same level as in 2021. The key uncertainties related to the realisation of the outlook include the development of the interest rate and equity markets as well as the general economic situation.

Previous outlook for 2022

Aktia's comparable operating profit in 2022 is expected to be somewhat higher than in 2021 provided that the market development is favourable and the circumstances in society remain stable.

In 2021, Aktia's comparable operating profit was EUR 87.4 million.

Aktia publishes its half-year report on 5 August 2022.

AKTIA BANK PLC

