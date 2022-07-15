New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Innovation in Retail Wealth Management" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06292979/?utm_source=GNW





The number of retail investors grew substantially over the course of the pandemic, with the number of emerging affluent investors rising 18.2% in 2021 alone. Meanwhile, mass affluent investors increased by 8.8% year on year. The larger investor pool has spurred a renewed interest in serving the investment needs of consumers with modest portfolios. A number of fintechs and established wealth managers have rolled out new products, service models, and technology to economically address the investment needs of this growing investor class.



- 2022 global GDP growth has been revised down from 4.4% to 3.5%. Revisions of a similar magnitude preceded the 2008 and 2020 recessions.

- The subscription model truly arrived in wealth when Charles Schwab adopted it for Intelligent Portfolios Premium - the company’s hybrid robo-advice offering.

- The beginnings of widespread customization of client portfolios was mainstreamed by the deployment of services from major online brokers such as TD Ameritrade.



