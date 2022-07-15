The global patient temperature monitoring market is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2027 from USD 3.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.4%

New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient Temperature Monitoring Market by Product, Site, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05567585/?utm_source=GNW





Handheld temperature monitoring devices segment accounted for the largest share of the patient temperature monitoring market, by product.



The patient temperature monitoring market is segmented into wearable continuous monitoring sensors, smart temperature monitoring patches, table-top temperature monitoring devices, handheld temperature monitoring devices, and invasive temperature monitoring devices.In 2021, the handheld temperature monitoring devices segment accounted for the largest share of the patient temperature monitoring market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high precision, cost-effectiveness, portability, and ease-of-use offered by the devices.



Hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in the market, by end users.



The patient temperature monitoring market has been segmented into hospitals, nursing facilities, home care settings, ambulatory care centers, and other end users.In 2021, hospitals are estimated to be the largest end users of the patient temperature monitoring market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high and growing prevalence of infectious diseases and viruses and growing keenness for non-invasive monitoring.

"Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region patient temperature monitoring market."

The global patient temperature monitoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Factors such growing demand for cosmetic surgeries, increasing population, and rising blood donations and transfusion cases are driving the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America - 51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6% , and the Middle East & Africa – 4%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Cardinal Health Inc. (US)

• 3M (US)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

• Drägerwerk (Germany)

• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (US)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• Omron Healthcare Inc. (Japan)

• Masimo Corporation (US)

• Braun GmbH (Germany)

• Terumo Corporation (Japan)

• Paul Hartmann AG (Germany)

• Beurer GmbH (Germany)

• Microlife (Taiwan)

• Omega Engineering (US)

• iHealth (US)

• Briggs Healthcare (US)

• DeltaTrak Inc. (US)

• Exergen Corporation (US)

• Medisana GmbH (Germany)

• Geratherm Medical Ag (Germany)

• American Diagnostic Corporation (US)

• Nureca (India)

• A&D Medical (US)

• Actherm, Inc. (China)

• Cosinuss GmbH (Germany)

• Vandelay (SFT Technologies India Pvt Ltd) (India)

• Kinsa (US)

• Easytem Co., Ltd.(South Korea)

• Hicks Thermometers India Limited (India)

• Sanomedics, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global patient temperature monitoring market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, site,application, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall patient temperature monitoring market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05567585/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________