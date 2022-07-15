The global hearth market was valued at USD 9.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.7%

New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hearth Market by Fuel Type, Product, Placement, Design, Application, Fireplace Type, Vent Availability, Ignition Type, Material and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05404293/?utm_source=GNW





Availability of numerous standard and customized hearth designsfuel the growth of the hearth market.Likewise, the growing demand for hearth products in the hospitality industry is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the hearth market.



Indoor Hearths: The fastest-growing segment of the hearthmarket “

An indoor hearth offers great warmth during chilly fall and winter nights.This can help reduce heating bills because most indoor fireplaces require little kindling and wood.



Also, they are a great interior decoration for indoor spaces because they offer an inviting decor to the overall ambience.These hearths are integrated with different technologies and come in varied shapes and sizes.



Apart from the heating efficiency of the hearth, the overall esthetic value and power consumption benefits are also valued by end users.Indoor hearths are in high demand these days.



More and more individuals are installing this product as they learn about the benefits of a high-quality indoor hearth.Indoor hearths are available across a wide price range, targeting different income groups.The easy availability of several types of indoor hearths with varying designs, fuel types (wood, gas, electricity, pellet), costs, and related accessories has further boosted the adoption of indoor hearths.



Modern Hearth: The highest growing design segmentin hearth market.

The modern hearths segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Modern hearths are equipped with remote controls and the latest technologies to support better fuel efficiency and low emission rates.



Lower maintenance and operational costs of modern hearths are also expected to drive their growth compared to traditional hearths.Modern hearths are better equipped to accommodate the guidelines issued by the regulatory bodies.



They are comparatively more fuel- and cost-efficient.Modern hearth designs have gained immense popularity due to their visual and esthetic appeal, low maintenance costs, and energy efficiency.



Together, these features are expected to drive the market growth for modern hearths.



North America: The largest region in the hearth market in 2021.

North America held the largest share of ~64% of the hearth market in 2021. The market growth in this region is rising predominantly due to the strong presence of key hearth manufacturers such as HNI Corporation, Glen Dimplex, Napoleon, Travis Industries (Axis Industrial Holding Inc.), and HPC Fire Inspired. These players dominate the global hearth market by focusing on their organic and inorganic growth and delivering hearth products with cost-efficient operations and environment-effective fuel modes. In addition, the cold climate and increasing demand for esthetic appeal and home decoration are some of the key driving factors for the hearth market’s growth in the region.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type– Tier 1- 10%, Tier 2- 20% Tier 3 - 70%

• By Designation— C level - 40%, Managers - 30%, Other Level - 30%

• By Region— North America - 40%, Asia Pacific - 35%, Europe - 15%, RoW - 10%,



The hearth market is dominated by a few globally established players such as HNI Corporation (US); Glen Dimplex (Ireland); Napoleon (Canada); Travis Industries (AXIS Industrial Holdings, Inc.) (US); HPC Fire Inspired (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the hearth market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report segments the hearthmarket and forecasts its size, by value, based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), product (Fireplaces, Stoves, Inserts), fuel type (Wood, Gas, Electricity, Pellet), Placement (Indoor Hearths, Outdoor Hearths, Portable Hearths), Design (Traditional Hearths, Modern Hearths), ignition type (Electronic Ignition, Standing Pilot Ignition), vent availability (Vented Hearth, unvented Hearth), application(Residential, Commercial, Hospitability, Institutional), fireplace type(Single-Sided Fireplaces, Multi-Sided Fireplaces), type of material (Brick, Granite, Marble, Stone, Slate, Quarry Tiles).The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the hearth market.



The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the hearth market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05404293/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________