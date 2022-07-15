The global video management software Market size is expected to grow USD 10.9 billion in 2022 to USD 31.0 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1%

New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Video Management Software Market by Component, Technology, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Vertical, & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778491/?utm_source=GNW





Surveillance and security teams can use the software for live monitoring, as well as investigative and forensic purposes, using archived footage.IP cameras transfer video digitally over a network and connect to a recorder using an ethernet cable via a network switch.



Because each IP camera has its own IP address, the cameras can be found and streamed over the network.Modern security systems incorporate IP cameras.



IP cameras process and compress the video and then send it to a video recorder. However, they require a network video recorder (NVR) or VMS investment compared to analog cameras. They have drastically changed the video surveillance system, which is available in different types, such as dome, box, Point-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ), wedge, and bullet models, with high-quality images and high resolutions. They have also immensely enhanced the security and safety of the public. VMS is basically made for IP cameras with some unique functionalities, such as recording, controlling, and remote monitoring. The end users are looking for more advanced video data, apart from recording and controlling the video data.



By Organization Size, the Large Enterprises segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period

Organizations with more than 1,000 employees are considered large enterprises.The adoption of VMS software and platforms among large enterprises is expected to increase in the coming years.



The large enterprises are expected to have adopted the VMS solution for reducing operational costs, improving business functioning, enhancing operational efficiency, and sustaining the intense competition.Large organizations in BFSI, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications verticals need AI technology for video analysis of captured data.



AI helps data management teams realize which practices are ineffective and what all are working the best. Several organizational departments have been utilizing data to enhance their operations.



By Deployment Mode, the On-premises segment is expected to grow at the highest market share during the forecast period

An on-premises enterprise video implementation is a perfect fit for large-scale enterprise environments where security and compliance are critical, particularly in banking, finance, healthcare, pharma, and telecommunications as well as environments where employee bases are large and globally distributed.On-premises VMS solutions are positioned on an end user’s computer.



The system installation process includes installation of OS, configuration, setting up storage servers, and installing the VMS application.The on-premises implementation supports a broad range of analog and IP cameras.



The additional functionality in on-premises VMS solutions includes customization, upgradation, integration, and security.The on-premises deployment offers various benefits to the end users, such as scalability, reliability, flexibility, and remote location access.



The on-premises deployment is expected to account for the highest growth in the VMS market due to the high adoption of on-premises VMS solutions across enterprise users.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 55%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 40%, Directors– 33%, Others*–27%

• By Region: North America – 32%, Europe – 38%, Asia Pacific – 18%, Middle East and Africa – 6%, Latin America – 6%

This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the video management software market. Key and innovative vendors in the video management software Market include Bosch (Germany), Hanwha Techwin Co (South Korea), Honeywell International (US), Schneider Electric (France), Axis Communications (Sweden), Johnson Controls International (Ireland), Hikvision Digital (China), Netapp (US), Dahua Technology (China), Kedacom (China), Verint Systems (US), Mindtree (India), Axxonsoft (US), eInfochips (US), Avigilon Corporation (Canada), Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions (US), Panopto (US), Backstreet Surveillance (US), Eagle Eye (US), Arcules (US), Rhombus (US), ButterflyMX (US), Qumulex (US), Hakimo (US), Sighthound (UK), Camcloud (Canada), Pelco (US), Genetec (Canada), Verkada (US), Milestone Systems (Denmark), identiv (US), March Networks (Canada), IndigoVision (US), Qognify (US), Senstar (Canada), Exacq technologies (US), and American Dynamics (US).



Research Coverage

video management software market is segmented on component, technology, deployment type, organization size, application, vertical, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service and product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the video management software market.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall video management software market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

