Hepsor 3TORNI OÜ, subsidiary of Hepsor AS signed 13.9 million euro loan agreement

Hepsor 3TORNI OÜ, a subsidiary of Hepsor AS, signed 13.9 million euro loan agreement with LHV Pank AS on 15 July 2022. The purpose of the three-year loan is to finance the construction of Ojakalda development project. The construction of the three-tour building with 110 spacious apartments on the border of Tallinn and Harku begins in September 2022 and the construction is expected to be completed in spring of 2024.
According to Henri Laks, member of the Management Board of Hepsor AS, the creation of an environmentally friendly and sustainable living environment is central to the development of Ojakalda apartment buildings. The design has been based on preserving the biodiversity of the surrounding natural environment. According to Laks, Hepsor's concept of green thinking is also supported by good transport connections to the city centre and other parts of the city, as well as nearby essential services, including schools, kindergartens and supermarkets. Playgrounds, a basketball court and recreation areas allow families to spend time near their homes.
More information about Ojakalda development project can be found at https://hepsor.ee/ojakalda/en/
Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee/en/) is one of the fastest growing residential and commercial real estate developers in Estonia and Latvia. Over the last eleven years Hepsor has developed more than 1,400 homes and 23,000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor has been the first real estate developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings we construct more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio is comprised of 25 development projects with a total sellable space of 176,000 m2.