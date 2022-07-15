Hepsor 3TORNI OÜ, subsidiary of Hepsor AS signed 13.9 million euro loan agreement

English Estonian

Hepsor 3TORNI OÜ, a subsidiary of Hepsor AS, signed 13.9 million euro loan agreement with LHV Pank AS on 15 July 2022. The purpose of the three-year loan is to finance the construction of Ojakalda development project. The construction of the three-tour building with 110 spacious apartments on the border of Tallinn and Harku begins in September 2022 and the construction is expected to be completed in spring of 2024.

According to Henri Laks, member of the Management Board of Hepsor AS, the creation of an environmentally friendly and sustainable living environment is central to the development of Ojakalda apartment buildings. The design has been based on preserving the biodiversity of the surrounding natural environment. According to Laks, Hepsor's concept of green thinking is also supported by good transport connections to the city centre and other parts of the city, as well as nearby essential services, including schools, kindergartens and supermarkets. Playgrounds, a basketball court and recreation areas allow families to spend time near their homes.

Additional information:

More information about Ojakalda development project can be found at https://hepsor.ee/ojakalda/en/

Anneli Simm

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +372 5615 7170

e-mail: anneli@hepsor.ee