The condensing unit market is projected to grow from USD 39.0 billion in 2022 and reach USD 57.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.9%

The air-cooled segment is expected to lead the condensing unit market from 2022 to 2027, by value.



Air-cooled condensing units are easy to install and require low maintenance, whereas water-cooled condensing units have a longer life and higher energy efficiency as compared to air-cooled condensing units. Thus, air-cooled has greater market share in comparison with water-cooled condensing unit.



Commercial segment accounted for the largest share of the condensing unit market in year 2021, by the application, in terms of value.

The growing demand for advanced refrigeration from various application areas, such as supermarkets, retail stores, dairy cabinets, and drink cabinets is due to increasing consumer preference for packaged food & drinks and increased per capita income of consumers. This has helped the consumer application segment to have the largest market share.

Air conditioning segment, by function, is expected to dominate the condensing unit market during the forecast year

By function, the air conditioning segment is expected to dominate the condensing unit market as condensing units are extensively used in cold storage units to retain the freshness of the products over a longer period of time.This extends the shelf life of products such as fruits and vegetables.



Growing demand of customers for fresh perishable products is expected to create growth opportunities for air conditioning condensing unit.



Middle East & Africa condensing unit market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The Middle East & Africa condensing unit market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Middle East & African countries have substantial growth prospects for the condensing unit market because of factors such as the increase in population and living standards, and rising global temperatures are expected to positively impact the air conditioning and HVAC market in the Middle East & Africa, thereby driving the condensing units market in the region.



As a part of qualitative analysis, the research provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by varied market players, such Emerson Electric Co. (US), Carrier Global Corporation (US), Danfoss (Denmark), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), BITZER SE (Germany), and others.



