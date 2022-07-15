New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cardiomyopathies Epidemiology Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06292930/?utm_source=GNW





Cardiomyopathies can eventually lead to irregular heartbeats, the backup of blood into the lungs or rest of the body, and heart failure, which can result in sudden cardiac arrest (CDC, 2019).



Epidemiologists relied on the most robust country-specific data for each segmentation covered in this forecast, obtained from scientific studies published in peer-reviewed academic journals, international healthcare agency publications, nationwide registries, and national disease surveillance agencies available at the time of publication.The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of these cardiomyopathies segmented by subtype, sex, and age (under 18 years, 18–29 years, and by 10-year age groups for ages 30 years up to 80 years and older) in these markets.



The diagnosed prevalent cases are further segmented by causes (acquired versus inherited) and ischemic cases (DCM only).



In the 7MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of cardiomyopathies will increase from 2,268,240 cases in 2021 to 2,852,506 cases in 2031, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 2.58% per year. The diagnosed prevalent cases of cardiomyopathies in the five major European markets (5EU) (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK) will increase at an AGR of 1.43%, from 366,582 cases in 2021 to 419,183 cases in 2031. When examining the AGR by individual markets, The analyst estimates that the US will have the highest number of cases of cardiomyopathies in 2031, with 2,385,118 cases at an AGR of 2.87%. Conversely, Japan will have the least number of cases by 2031, with 48,205 cases at a negative AGR of 0.10%.



