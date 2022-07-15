Getty Images and Dove Announce Winners of #ShowUs Grants Highlighting Inclusive Visual Stories Around Women and Aging

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:



NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, in partnership with Dove, has today announced the winners of the #ShowUs Grant, Beauty Has No Age Limit, awarding two photographers US$5,000 each to pursue their stories which shatter stereotypes and conventions celebrating women and aging.



Launched on the three-year anniversary of Project #ShowUs, these grants look to honour the full spectrum of diverse experiences – showing that beauty has no age limit – and all experiences are valid, welcome, and appreciated. Submissions were judged on criteria looking to shatter stereotypes and conventions – encouraging women, female-identifying and non-binary commercial photographers and videographers to showcase the modern realities of women in their 50s, 60s, 70s and beyond leading full, active lives and celebrate all experiences at all life stages in a more authentic way.

Judges gave particular consideration to photographers and filmmakers who depict authentic stories of women, femmes and non-binary individuals in their local communities.

“We’re thrilled to say that both recipients are each incredible storytellers in their own right and understand the power of creating visuals that broaden the scope of how women around the world in their 50s and above should be represented, women that at this stage of life are also fully realized, multi-dimensional, and incredibly diverse,” said Dr. Rebecca Swift, Global Head of Creative Insights at Getty Images. “This grant demonstrates Getty Images’ continued commitment to support emerging artists in creating inclusive visual stories which drive a more diverse and representative visual landscape.”

The winners of the two grants are:

— Irene Baqué is a film director and photographer that tells human stories, real and emotional, about underrepresented communities. Her work explores issues around identity, gender, and youth culture, getting inspiration from the women around her. Her visuals are authentic, intimate, and feminine, playing with colour and composition. Irene is currently based between London and Madrid.

Irene said on winning the grant: “I am so grateful to have won the Getty Images x Dove bursary. This is the second time I’ve applied, and it will allow me to spend some time researching and developing a photography project that feels very personal and that will allow me to work with creative freedom. As a documentarian, I feel it's key to spend time with my subjects, gaining their trust and getting to know them to portray them in the best possible way, and thanks to this grant I will be able to do it. My photo series Sporty Woman is based in Madrid, where I recently moved, so this is a great opportunity to get to know the city!”

— Virginia Kluiters is a fashion, beauty and fine art photographer in the greater NYC area, working with brands and publications to produce dynamic commercial and editorial work. As a former copywriter, she appreciates the art of storytelling and shoots her subjects with a narrative focus, using creative lighting and color combinations to create ethereal scenes. Virginia is particularly passionate about women’s stories and strives to celebrate a diverse range of femininity in her body of work. Her photographs can be found in publications including Paper Magazine, Cosmopolitan Slovenia, Grazia USA, Elle Bulgaria, Glamour Bulgaria, L’Officiel Brasil, and others.

Virginia said on winning the grant: “Winning this grant gives me the amazing opportunity to invest more into my ongoing project exploring diversity within femininity and womanhood. Photoshoots can be very expensive, so I can’t always fully realize my creative visions due to budget. But with this grant, I will be able to bring creatives onto the team to produce elevated imagery without a financial constraint. As an artist, I am very grateful for that!”

Submissions were judged by a prestigious panel of creatives including:

Leandro Barreto – Global Vice President, Dove

Global Vice President, Dove Barbara Shipley – Senior Vice President, Brand Integration, AARP

Senior Vice President, Brand Integration, AARP Najate Leklye – Educator and Influencer

Educator and Influencer Meryem Slimani – Photographer

In addition to the financial prize, the successful recipients will also be invited to license their award-winning content through GettyImages.com and iStock.com at a 100% royalty rate for content created within their proposed project. Recipients will also receive mentoring support and guidance.

The grant is part of Getty Images’ ongoing commitment to promoting diversity within creative commercial content and elevating the work and the voices of women, female-identifying and non-binary photographers and videographers as championed with Project #ShowUs. Created in partnership with Dove, the Project #ShowUs collection is a global library of images created by women, female-identifying and non-binary individuals devoted to shattering beauty stereotypes around the world.

Getty Images founded the Getty Images Grants program in 2004, and since then has supported the photojournalism and photography communities, including emerging photographers, with over $2.4 million in financial grants.

