New Fuse Cobalt Inc. Chairman of the Board Discusses Growth Track, Battery Metal Industry in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of an interview with Greg Reimer, newly appointed Chairman of the Board to Canadian cobalt exploration company Fuse Cobalt Inc. (“the Company” or “Fuse”) (TSXV:FUSE, OTCQB:FUSEF FRA:43W3) and current CEO of Surge Battery Metals Inc.



Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Reimer gives a quick review of Fuse and how his professional background is complementary to the Company’s business model and growth track.

“I've had a lot to do with mining policy and operations, as well as energy. I'm well-suited for this field and look forward to serving on the board,” he says, then moving to discussion of Fuse’s Glencore and Teledyne properties. “A significant increase in cobalt prices has given the Company the ability to refocus and plan for our 2022 exploration program … These two projects have high cobalt intersections that were identified in previous drilling programs and we're currently securing drilling resources for a fall drilling program.”

Reimer also gives insight into the broader battery metals market and discusses increasing demand for electric vehicles and battery-powered consumer products.

Listen to the full interview at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/july-interview-fuse-cobalt-fusef/.

About Fuse Cobalt Inc. https://fusecobalt.com/

Fuse Cobalt Inc. is a Canadian-based exploration company that trades under the symbol FUSE on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's focus is on exploration for high value metals required for the manufacturing of batteries.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Forward Looking Statements:

