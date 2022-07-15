Torozo Update: Three New Customers

OTTAWA, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc., ("Leonovus" or the "Company") (TSXV: LTV) is pleased to share some customer acquisition information about our new secure file sharing and secure file transfer Torozo product.



A venture capital (VC) company in Boston, a large commercial contractor in Florida and a European global law firm, are three new Torozo customers.

For all three customers, the deciding factors for choosing Torozo were ease of use and ultra-secure file sharing. Torozo is intuitive. Individuals, teams, and large organizations are up and running, without training, in minutes. The patented data-centric architecture encrypts data at the source, in transit and at its final location.

The VC required a browser-based system independent of email, standard desktop tools and clouds to reduce cyber-security threat vectors. They also like Torozo's easy way of providing their customers with secure file upload and download privileges and the no-cost guest user feature.

The Florida contractor builds many commercial buildings across the US south. They have hundreds of sub-contractors with a continual back and forth flow of highly confidential credit information. Like the VC, they also wanted simplicity with security. The free guest user also meant no cost to the hundreds of sub-contractors. An outsourced services group is the IT manager for the Florida contractor, which means they may have other customers that could use Torozo.

Torozo was designed and built around the requirements of the Department of Justice, so the global law firm is a natural Torozo customer. The legal vertical is a primary target market segment. We will work closely with the law firm to enhance and improve the product for this vertical.

"In addition to the private sector Torozo customers, and because of our standing offer with the government, two new government departments reached out for information over the past month. Both have secure file transfer requirements. These are long-run opportunities but again reinforce the need for secure data transfer solutions in the public sector," said Michael Gaffney, CEO of Leonovus Inc.

About Leonovus

Leonovus is a secure data management software company. The Leonovus suite of data management tools offer customers a complete end-to-end data-centric solution. Torozo.com is its main product. Torozo is a data-centric security architecture focused on securing and protecting files so only you and those you designate may use or see them. Only authenticated and authorized users and services have access to the files, leaving ransomware, malware, bad actors, and even your administrators with no path to access your valuable digital assets.



Torozo encrypts data before leaving your machine, in transit and at rest using our FIPS 140-2 validated cryptography. In addition, Torozo's ESS (encrypt, shred, and spread) technology works transparently behind the scenes to further protect your data like no other system on the planet.

To learn more, please visit www.leonovus.com and www.torozo.com



